Y Combinator Accepting Applications for Summer Cycle

Y Combinator, Silicon Valley’s premier accelerator program, is now accepting applications from startups for the Summer 2022 funding cycle. It will take place from June–August 2022.

The batch will be remote with optional in-person components depending on the pandemic.

Startups that are accepted can receive up to $500,000 in investment from Y Combinator in exchange for a 7% stake.

Some of the most successful companies in Silicon Valley over the past few years have participated in Y Combinator including Doordash, Airbnb and Coinbase.

The deadline to apply is March 24 by 8 p.m. Pacific time.

For info on applying visit this link.