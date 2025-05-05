Sheriff’s Dept. Takes Down Home Depot Theft Ring

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department has dismantled a prolific organized retail theft ring tied to nearly 200 Home Depot heists across the Bay Area—and more than $92,000 in stolen merchandise.

Four suspects were arrested Tuesday following coordinated raids in Richmond, San Leandro, and South San Francisco. The theft crew crisscrossed California, stealing power tools, pliers, blades and saws from The Home Depot stores as far north as Sacramento and as far south as Santa Cruz.

Detectives estimate the group caused more than $68,000 in losses this year alone, often committing numerous thefts in a single day before reselling the stolen items at flea markets in Oakland and San Jose.

“Retail theft doesn’t just affect businesses—it impacts our entire community,” said Santa Clara County Sheriff Robert Jonsen. “We remain laser-focused on dismantling organized retail theft crews and holding offenders accountable.”

The Sheriff’s Office Retail Theft Task Force launched the investigation in February, following a tip from The Home Depot’s Organized Retail Crime Investigators. With their help, detectives identified patterns in the suspects’ movements and theft tactics.

The sweeping operation on Tuesday turned up a plethora of stolen merchandise, narcotics, and a South San Francisco storage unit packed with more than 1,000 items taken from Home Depot stores.

“We applaud the Santa Clara Sheriff’s Office for collaborating with Home Depot’s investigative team to arrest this group of individuals,” Scott Glenn, VP of Asset Protection for The Home Depot said. “This continued coordination will help stop organized retail crime and dangerous criminals from stealing from our stores.”

Those arrested include:

Adolfo Herrera , 45, of Richmond

, 45, of Richmond Wilmer Ayala , 43, of South San Francisco

, 43, of South San Francisco Daniel Resendiz , 21, of San Leandro

, 21, of San Leandro Jose Martinez, 28, of San Leandro

All four face felony charges including grand theft, retail theft, receiving stolen property, and conspiracy. Herrera was also wanted for a probation violation and has a prior history of retail theft.

The takedown, led by the Sheriff’s Office, included support from the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office, the California Highway Patrol’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force, and multiple regional law enforcement partners.

“Our task force has been exceptional in identifying and targeting the most prolific groups responsible for these crimes, ensuring that justice is served, and that local businesses and shoppers feel safe,” said Jonsen.