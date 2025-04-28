Veza Scores $108 Million Series D

REDWOOD SHORES — Veza, a specialist in identity security, has raised a $108 million Series D investment led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA), with participation from new investors Atlassian Ventures, Workday Ventures, and Snowflake Ventures. Additional participation includes all existing investors, Accel, GV (Google Ventures), True Ventures, Norwest, Ballistic Ventures, J.P. Morgan, and Blackstone Innovations Investments, bringing the total equity raised to $235 million.

Veza plans to use the funds to accelerate go-to-market (GTM) worldwide and product development.

Veza’s rapid growth highlights its effectiveness in addressing critical identity security challenges for enterprises. The company has achieved strong product-market fit with its unified platform for identity security and has demonstrated the expertise needed for widespread adoption. Veza secures access today for millions of enterprise users, including multiple Fortune 1000 companies such as Blackstone, Workday, Sallie Mae, Snowflake, and many more.

“Despite identity security being one of the most dynamic and critical sectors in cybersecurity, today’s legacy identity access providers are falling short of meeting modern security needs,” said Aaron Jacobson, Partner at NEA. “As enterprises prioritize secure and compliant data access, Veza has demonstrated unmatched product innovation and the ability to deliver impactful solutions for global organizations. We’re thrilled to support the Veza team as they continue to transform what’s possible for identity security.”

“Identity used to be an IT function, but it has now become the leading battleground of cybersecurity, with almost every breach linked to credential abuse,” said Tarun Thakur, Veza Co-Founder and CEO. “Identity must evolve beyond traditional directory services, which only focus on users and groups. Veza’s industry-first approach is rooted in assembling all access permissions, authorization data, and activity into a unified data model, enabling customers to make fast, intelligent decisions that reduce risk and enforce least privilege. In a space crowded with startups and big-name entrants, Veza has emerged as the leader in identity security. Our latest funding is a wake-up call to the industry: the future of security starts with identity, and Veza leads the way.”

“Identity is eating security,” said Kevin Mandia, the founder and former CEO of Mandiant and co-founder and General Partner of Ballistic Ventures. “The rapid proliferation of data platforms, SaaS, and AI, coupled with consistent demand for rapid innovation, has created an urgent need for automated, intelligence-driven identity security. Veza’s unified approach will shape the future of enterprise security with a strong and comprehensive identity strategy platform.”

“Solving the identity problem is the top priority for every organization and security leader—and for good reason,” said Jorel Van Os, Chief Information Security Officer, Acrisure. “Traditional identity is fundamentally broken. Veza has cracked the code by moving identity beyond traditional directory services of users and groups by harnessing the power of permissions and entitlements. With Veza’s Access Platform, we’ve transformed Acrisure’s IGA needs and identity security use cases into a unified approach that gives us full visibility and control over access.”