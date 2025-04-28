Windfall Data Nabs $65 Million From Morgan Stanley

“We are thrilled to secure this investment from Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. From our first meeting with the team, it was clear that they understood the importance of proprietary data, including our impressive net worth and investable assets data,” said Arup Banerjee, Co-founder and CEO of Windfall. “Especially as AI and AI solutions continue to proliferate exponentially, the importance of quality and fresh data will be one of the most important ingredients and differentiations.”

Windfall maintains a data asset to empower downstream AI solutions in addition to delivering predictive-AI modeling and generative-AI solutions that accelerate data-driven decisions and workflows. Organizations can use its SaaS application and insights to activate data in multiple systems and channels.

“Data is a critical component of go-to-market operations and AI solutions. Whether it’s sales, fundraising, marketing, or account management, we believe that accurate and up-to-date data & AI is absolutely necessary for businesses to succeed,” said Pete Chung, Head of Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. “We are thrilled to support Windfall and their team as they embark on the next phase of their expansion and growth.”

“We believe Windfall’s differentiated dataset and AI-workflow solutions set the company apart,” continued Steve Cao, Executive Director at Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital. “It’s clear to us that they are a thought leader that will be mission critical for successful data-driven organizations and are quickly gaining traction across a variety of different verticals.”

Windfall’s customers integrate through their system-of-record like Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Snowflake, Blackbaud, etc. The company enables automated enrichment services, predictive or machine learning modeling solutions, and AI-generated audiences for paid media. For go-to-market teams, Windfall’s SaaS application enables discovery of key segments, AI-powered recommended personas, and workflow automation.

“We’re excited to partner with Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital during the current wave of AI,” said Dan Stevens, Co-founder and COO of Windfall. “We believe Windfall will transform how go-to-market teams operate with accurate data and AI workflows.”