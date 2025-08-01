Prophet Security Raises $30 Million Series A

MENLO PARK — Prophet Security, a pioneer in agentic AI for Security Operations Centers (SOCs), has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round led by Accel, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures. The funding will accelerate Prophet Security’s platform expansion and go-to-market strategy, as the company brings the future of security operations into the present with agentic AI.

For years, SOC teams have been overwhelmed by alert overload, siloed tools, and disjointed manual processes that slow down their ability to respond to threats. Prophet Security’s Agentic AI SOC Platform addresses these challenges head-on and automates the entire workflow – from detection engineering to investigations to threat hunting to incident response.

“What stood out to us about Prophet wasn’t just the technical ambition, but the real-world traction: they’re delivering autonomy and speed while showing their work—a critical differentiator in an industry that runs on trust,” said Eric Wolford, Partner at Accel. “It’s rare to see a security company ship this much, this fast, with this level of clarity. We believe agentic AI will define the next era of security operations, and Prophet is leading that shift.”

Alongside its Series A funding, Prophet Security also unveiled a new Agentic AI SOC Platform, an expansion of Prophet AI SOC Analyst to a broader platform that now includes Prophet AI Threat Hunter and Prophet AI Detection Advisor.

Prophet AI SOC Analyst: Autonomously triages, investigates, and responds to security alerts at machine speed, reducing noise and enabling analysts to focus on high-priority threats.

Prophet AI Threat Hunter: Supports proactive threat hunting by generating hypotheses, identifying leads, and conducting investigations across environments.

Prophet AI Detection Advisor: Improves detection quality by analyzing telemetry, uncovering gaps, tuning detections, and recommending fixes aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

Over the past six months, Prophet AI SOC Analyst has performed over 1 million investigations, saving 360,000 hours of investigation toil, while delivering 10x faster response times with 96% fewer false positives for analysts for enterprises across high tech, manufacturing, financial services and healthcare industries.

“Prophet AI is already helping streamline parts of our security workflow, and we’re just getting started,” said Tushar Jain, EVP of Engineering and Product at Docker. “With the recent release of Threat Hunter and growing integration with our systems, we see a clear path to faster response times, reduced noise, and a more focused security team. We’re excited about what’s ahead.”

“Every security operations team is faced with a dual mandate of reducing risk while driving operational efficiency,” said Kamal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Prophet Security. “Our Agentic AI SOC Platform addresses both challenges by automating manual, repetitive tasks in security operations with speed, accuracy and explainability. Our Series A funding will accelerate our mission to be a force multiplier for security teams.”