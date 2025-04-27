San Jose Police Arrest Graffiti Vandal

On January 18, 2025, Patrol Officers with the San José Police Department Central Division launched an investigation into a surge of graffiti vandalism that had plagued the downtown area since 2023.

Over the course of the investigation, Officers discovered dozens of separate documented vandalism incidents that targeted both commercial, public, and private properties. Officers identified the primary suspect believed to be responsible for the vandalism as Alex Garcia. The graffiti was consistently tagged with the moniker “GOOB,” which became a key element in linking the cases.

On April 22, 2025, Officers obtained an arrest warrant and a search warrant for the suspect and his residence. With assistance from the Special Operations – Street Crimes Unit, he was taken into custody at his residence in the city of San José. During the service of the search warrant, Officers located evidence and indicia of vandalism. Suspect Garcia was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for multiple counts of felony and misdemeanor charges of vandalism.

“We take the integrity of our community spaces seriously,” said SJPD Chief of Police Paul Joseph. “This arrest is the result of dedicated, focused police work from our Central Division Patrol Officers, and it delivers a clear message: we will protect our city from those who choose to damage or deface it.”

“Graffiti isn’t just an eyesore, it’s destructive — to small businesses, to community pride and even to public safety,” said San José Mayor Matt Mahan. “I’m grateful to our Police Department and District Attorney’s Office for taking this seriously and holding these repeat offenders accountable.”

“Thank you to the San José Police Department and its officers for their diligent and tireless work on this arrest. Cleaning Up Our Neighborhoods is one of the City’s Focus Areas, and SJPD’s efforts play a vital role in our ongoing commitment to making our communities safer, stronger, and more vibrant for all residents,” said San José City Manager Jennifer Maguire.

“Every year, it takes thousands and thousands of dollars of the public’s money to clean up the blight of graffiti scrawled on the public’s property,” stated Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen. “This city’s residents and their representatives will decide what art they want to see every day, not a vandal with a can of spray paint.”

Anyone with information about these or similar cases involving the vandalism with the moniker, “GOOB” is asked to contact Sergeant Porter #4001 of the San José Police Department Central Division via email: 4001@sanjoseca.gov.