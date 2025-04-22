Uniqus Consultech Scores $20 Million Series C

SAN JOSE — Uniqus Consultech, a global platform that offers consulting solutions in the accounting & reporting, finance operations, governance, risk, ESG, and technology domains, has secured $20 million in Series C funding. The round was led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Sorin Investments. Nexus and Sorin are existing investors in Uniqus. The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s rapid growth trajectory, launch adjacent services, and geographical expansion across North America and globally. Uniqus also plans substantial R&D investments in AI-driven solutions for the reporting and risk management problems that its clients face.

The funding comes amid exceptional growth as Uniqus satisfies the strong market need for modern consulting solutions. Companies now seek consulting services that blend deep domain expertise with cutting-edge technology and access to a global talent pool. Uniqus has emerged as a leader, providing specialized, cost-effective, and scalable technology-driven solutions that disrupt traditional consulting models.

“Uniqus represents the future of consulting,” said Anup Gupta, Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners. “While traditional consulting firms struggle to adapt to changing market needs, Uniqus takes a fundamentally different approach that delivers superior results. The company’s strategic use of technology and AI, coupled with its global cloud delivery model, unlocks an enormous opportunity to transform client outcomes and redefine consulting economics. We are thrilled to reinforce our partnership with Team Uniqus in this exciting journey.”

Since launching two years ago, Uniqus has established offices in 11 cities across the US, India, and the Middle East, employing more than 550 high-performing professionals. Its integrated global delivery model enables the company to serve over 250 clients, including Bloom Energy, GAP, UST, and TaskUs to name a few.

Uniqus’ strong growth, coupled with the latest funding, will propel the company’s expansion globally, with a particular focus on the US as it plans to add offices in Chicago and Austin. Currently operating from New York and Silicon Valley, the company sees its North America revenues growing by 3 times over the next three years.

“Our vision has always been to build a consulting platform that leverages global talent and technology to deliver exceptional client outcomes,” said Jamil Khatri, Co-Founder & CEO of Uniqus. “With a $100 billion+ addressable market before us, this is just the beginning. Our latest round of funding positions us to expand our capabilities and geographical presence as we tap into this market. The funding will also help us to build Uniqus AI, leveraging our deep domain skills and new GenAI models to transform how consulting services are delivered.”