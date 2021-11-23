Instacart Launches First Brand Advertising Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart, the leading online grocery service in North America, has unveiled the company’s first integrated brand advertising campaign – “How Homemade is Made” – inviting people to share love through food and celebrate the moments that only happen at home.

In the campaign, Instacart spotlights the power of meals to bring people together and reinforces the Company’s unique opportunity to help deliver the ingredients that foster joy and inspiration in ways only Instacart can.

Ads will appear on YouTube along with major TV networks ABC, CBS and NBC.

“Just in time for the biggest food and family holiday of the year, we’re proud to unveil “How Homemade is Made,” our first fully integrated brand campaign that captures the love and joy that comes from enjoying a beloved family recipe,” said Fidji Simo, CEO at Instacart. “To date, Instacart’s sweet spot has been unmatched speed and selection, which has served millions of busy customers well as they discovered the time-saving convenience of online grocery. Over the course of the pandemic, many people rediscovered the joy of cooking at home – whether serving up a favorite recipe or trying their hand at a fun new food trend. As we look ahead, Instacart’s opportunity is to partner with grocery retailers to also inspire people across all of their food needs, whether it’s cooking your mom’s short ribs or putting together a quick lunch box for your kids. With this campaign, we hope to remind people that food is more than sustenance; it’s an opportunity for human connection.”