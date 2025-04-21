Santa Clara Sheriff’s Dept. Recovers Over 200 Stolen Wine Bottles

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Department recovered more than 200 bottles of stolen wine and liquor as part of a retail theft and fencing operation in Santa Clara County.

Last October, the Sheriff’s Retail Theft Task Force busted a “booze booster” during a blitz operation — which led deputies straight to the fence.

>Turns out, the key suspect was buying stolen wine daily from a group of boosters and selling it out of the trunk of his car.

Last Tuesday, search warrants were served at two homes:<

At a San Jose apartment and inside vehicles, investigators found 150+ bottles of stolen wine and alcohol, along with:

– Suspected stolen seafood

– Security sensors

– $67,000 in cash

In Morgan Hill, another 70+ bottles were recovered from a home.

In total, nearly $50,000 in suspected stolen property were recovered.

The fence, three boosters, and one stolen wine buyer were arrested by sheriff’s deputies.