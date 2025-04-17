News

eBay Strikes Payments Deal With Checkout.com

eBay has formed a strategic partnership with UK-based Checkout.com, a leading global digital payments platform. Through this partnership, eBay expands its global payment platform to deliver seamless commerce experiences for its customers.

With more than 2.3 billion live listings, eBay is one of the world’s largest online marketplaces. Millions of customers across 190 markets buy and sell hard-to-find collectibles, pre-loved fashion, electronics, car parts, and more on the marketplace.

“eBay operates at a significant global scale, and our customers value speed, convenience and safety while shopping on our marketplace,” said Avritti Khandurie Mittal, VP & general manager of Global Payments and Financial Services at eBay. “Our strategic partnership with Checkout.com enables us to continue delivering fast, reliable, and frictionless payments experiences to millions of customers globally. The addition of Checkout.com to our partnership ecosystem highlights our continued commitment toward accelerating customer and business growth through uniquely eBay payments and financial services.”

Checkout.com CEO Guillaume Pousaz added, “eBay is an iconic global commerce leader which continues to push the boundaries of digital commerce. Payments performance is critical at this enterprise-level scale, and our technology, data, and acquiring expertise will help eBay maximize acceptance in global markets and drive efficiency across its platform. Together, we’re shaping the future of the digital economy.”

