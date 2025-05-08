Carta Healthcare Secures $18.25 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Carta Healthcare, a provider of AI-powered clinical data abstraction, has secured $18.25 million in Series B1 financing. This investment will accelerate the company’s growth as demand surges among health systems and life sciences organizations for AI-driven innovation that transforms clinical data into valuable insights.

The investment was led by UPMC Enterprises, with participation from new strategic investors, including MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Rex Health Ventures (the investment fund for the UNC Health), Tampa General Hospital Ventures and support from existing investors Memorial Hermann Health System, Frist Cressey Ventures, Storm Ventures, Paramark Ventures, CU Healthcare Innovation Fund, and Mass General Brigham Ventures.

“UPMC Enterprises invests in companies that are solving real problems in healthcare delivery,” said Brent Burns, executive vice president at UPMC Enterprises, the innovation, commercialization and venture capital arm of UPMC. “Health systems face significant challenges associated with clinical data abstraction and patient trial matching, which are time-consuming, labor-intensive processes. Carta Healthcare leverages AI to streamline data abstraction and provide analytics that clinicians can use to improve patient care. We look forward to partnering with Carta Healthcare to advance their mission and explore opportunities to implement their solutions across our health system.”

The new funding will enable Carta Healthcare to further expand its growing customer footprint, particularly in the life sciences market, following the late 2024 acquisition of Realyze Intelligence from UPMC Enterprises. Realyze Intelligence’s technology leverages AI to rapidly analyze structured and unstructured data and identify specific patients that match clinical trials and other research studies.

“We have long recognized that better clinical data abstraction and activation is integral to improving healthcare,” said Navid Farzad, Managing Partner at Frist Cressey Ventures. “Since our initial investment, Carta has been laser focused on solving this challenge for health systems by using the Carta Healthcare AI platform to automate the data abstraction process, generating high-quality clinical data while simultaneously realizing an immediate ROI by reducing the high labor cost of data abstraction.”

“As a community-focused health system, we’re always looking to invest in new digital technologies that will enable us to better meet the diverse needs of our patients in the Greater Houston area, while also supporting our providers and physician partners,” said Feby Abraham, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Memorial Hermann Health System. “Our vision is to create healthier communities, now and for generations to come. By partnering with Carta Healthcare, we are investing in a platform that will help us drive innovation and provide the best care possible for our patients.”

Founded in 2017, Carta Healthcare has pioneered innovative approaches to clinical data abstraction and healthcare analytics. The company’s technology combines AI, machine learning, and deep clinical expertise to automate the collection and analysis of clinical data, enabling healthcare organizations to generate actionable insights that drive quality improvement initiatives.

“This significant investment from leading health systems further validates and empowers our mission to harness the power of data, ensuring that care teams and researchers have the information they need, when they need it,” said Carta Healthcare CEO Brent Dover. “With their support and adoption of our solutions, we can continue to expand upon our deep clinical domain expertise, scale our operations and product deployment, and activate their structured and unstructured data as close to real time as possible to support process improvement and quality initiatives.”