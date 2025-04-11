PayPal to Roll Out New Will Ferrell Commercial

SAN JOSE — PayPal has been transforming checkout to make paying with PayPal fast, easy, and even more rewarding both online and in-store. Now, PayPal, one of the most ubiquitous leaders in checkout, is further enhancing the experience and giving customers broad choice and flexibility with added features for users to pay now or pay later.

PayPal is also teasing a new ad campaign featuring actor Will Ferrell that will launch this month, highlighting the benefits of checking out with PayPal and PayPal Pay Later. Will’s signature humor will be on display as he embarks on a shopping journey to show all the ways you can pay with PayPal now and over time, with Pay Later available at merchants that accept PayPal.

This comes on the heels of several updates that make it easier and faster to checkout with PayPal. Consumers can now move through checkout with less friction, thanks to the ability to login using biometrics and faster page load times showing over 40% reduction in latency. With PayPal being one of the top global Buy Now Pay Later options, they are now also offering customers pre-qualified spending amounts when using Pay in 4 to help them decide how much to apply for. Plus, tap-to-pay with PayPal Debit Mastercard in mobile wallets lets customers earn cash back on up to $1,000 spent in their selected category each month – including on a new Rideshare and Public Transit category option.

“Payments are no longer an afterthought, they’re a central driver in determining how consumers shop,” said Geoff Seeley, Chief Marketing Officer at PayPal. “With millions of consumers selecting PayPal every day, we’re committed to raising the bar and delivering an incredible, flexible, and rewarding experience that connects our customers to the things they want and love.”

The campaign also celebrates ‘The Great PayPal Checkout’ – the company’s biggest sweepstakes ever. PayPal is giving away up to $10 million just for checking out with PayPal. Every day for 100 days, 1,000 lucky winners will have their purchases of up to $100 covered simply by paying with PayPal Checkout. Whether you’re snagging the latest headphones, gearing up with new hiking boots, or stocking up on household essentials, PayPal is helping to cover 100,000 purchases this Spring and Summer.

“I love surprises. So naturally, I boarded a plane to shout about PayPal’s sweepstakes from 30,000 feet. But don’t look away, there’s more to come next week – I might even sing again, who knows.” said Will Ferrell.

View Will shouting about the sweepstakes here.

How to enter “The Great PayPal Checkout” in just one step

Select PayPal Checkout online.

Customers can win up to five times so the more they select PayPal Checkout, the more chances for their cart to be covered. If selected as a winner, the cash value of their purchases will be transferred to their PayPal account.