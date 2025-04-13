Meta Hires Two New Board of Directors

Meta — parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — announced that Patrick Collison and Dina Powell McCormick have been elected to the company’s board of directors, effective April 15.

Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, said, “Patrick and Dina bring a lot of experience supporting businesses and entrepreneurs to our board. Patrick is deeply committed to expanding economic opportunity, and Dina has a long career advocating for economic development and supporting entrepreneurs. Their perspective will be extremely valuable to businesses that rely on our services to grow.”

“Between WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, Meta is one of the internet’s most important platforms for businesses. I look forward to helping them navigate the abundant opportunities of the coming years,” said Patrick Collison, Co-Founder and CEO of Stripe.

“I’m excited to bring my experience in finance, government and economic development to support the people and entrepreneurs who use Meta’s services,” said Dina Powell McCormick, Vice Chair, President & Head of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners.

Patrick Collison is the Co-Founder and CEO of Stripe, a technology company that builds programmable financial services, which he started with his brother John Collison in 2010. Mr. Collison is also a co-founder of the Arc Institute, a biomedical research institute that is pioneering a new model for basic research.

Dina Powell McCormick is currently Vice Chair, President & Head of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners. For over 25 years she has served at the highest levels of finance and in the U.S. government. Dina spent 16 years in senior leadership roles as a partner at Goldman Sachs including serving on the management committee, running the firm’s Global Sovereign investment banking business and leading some of the largest and most successful economic development programs, including 10,000 Women, 10,000 Small Businesses and One Million Black Women. She also has served two presidents, as Deputy National Security Advisor to President Donald J. Trump and Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel and Senior White House Advisor and as Assistant Secretary of State for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice under President George W. Bush. Dina is a New York Times best-selling author for Who Believed in You, the Power of Transformative Mentorship, a book she authored with her husband, United States Senator from Pennsylvania David McCormick.

With the new additions, Meta’s current board members are: