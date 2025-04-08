News Venture Capital

Octane Emerges From Stealth With $6.5 Million

SAN FRANCISCO — Octane has secured $6.75 million in a Seed funding round co-led by Archetype and Winklevoss Capital. The round also included participation from Gemini, Circle, Legion Capital, Druid Ventures, Duke Capital Partners and strategic angels including Balaji SrinivasanSina Habibian, and many others.

Octane is an AI cybersecurity startup using machine learning to identify and fix vulnerabilities in blockchain codebases. With crypto hacks exceeding $11 billion according to DefiLlama, the growing market cap has intensified the risk posed by flawed contracts, especially given crypto’s low-friction financial rails that make fund extraction easier for attackers.

The company continuously analyzes onchain smart contracts, equipping developers with AI-powered tools for proactive threat detection and one-click bug fixes. This approach enhances developers’ ability to catch bugs before deployment and throughout the entire software development lifecycle, addressing a critical security gap in the industry. Octane will soon offer code analysis for offchain codebases as well.

“Flawed blockchain code enables billions in theft across crypto, with vulnerable smart contracts creating an ever-expanding attack surface as more value enters the ecosystem,” said Giovanni Vignone, CEO, Octane. “Octane’s AI continuously scans codebases, empowering developers with proactive threat detection and one-click fixes throughout the entire development lifecycle—eliminating vulnerabilities before attackers can exploit them.”

Octane will use the funds to increase product development velocity, expand their team, mass label vulnerability data, and get their platform into the hands of every developer building in crypto.

“Securing smart contracts on the blockchain is one of the biggest challenges facing any crypto developer,” said Tyler Winklevoss. “Octane allows devs to battle-test their smart contract code with AI-powered security testing before it hits production on the blockchain. This is huge for devs, companies, and mainstream crypto adoption.”

