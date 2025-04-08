News

Palo Alto Police Investigate Late Night Robbery

Palo Alto police are investigating an attempted robbery case that occurred last Monday night, where a suspect armed with a handgun unsuccessfully attempted to rob two men.  The victims were not physically injured and the suspect is at large.

On Monday, March 31, 2025, at about 11:30 p.m., the Palo Alto 24-hour dispatch center received a call from a man reporting a robbery attempt that had just occurred on the 2700 block of Midtown Court.

The investigation revealed that the victim and a friend, both men in their twenties, had just left their nearby parked vehicle and were crossing the street when a male subject holding a handgun approached them and demanded that they empty their pockets.  The victims, fearing for their safety, immediately fled on foot.  The suspect did not pursue them.  The victims were not physically injured and did not lose any property.

The victims described the suspect as a Hispanic male in his twenties standing about 5’9”, weighing about 170 pounds, and wearing a black jacket, black pants and a black mask obscuring the lower portion of his face.

Police are actively investigating this case. There have been no similar incidents in Palo Alto recently.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our 24-hour dispatch center at (650) 329-2413.

