Six Arrested for Carjacking Spree in San Jose

On November 19, 2024, at approximately 5:00 AM, San José Police Department Patrol Officers responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at a residence located in the city of San José. The adult male victim awoke to three suspects breaking into his vehicle. When the victim verbally confronted the suspects, one of the suspects brandished a firearm at him. The suspects then stole the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene prior to police arrival.

SJPD Robbery Unit Detectives began a comprehensive investigation and discovered that the same suspects were involved in a crime spree spanning over a few months. The investigation revealed that the suspects committed the following crimes: multiple armed carjackings, armed robbery, strong armed robbery, vehicle thefts, vehicle burglaries, and sideshow activity, among other things. The stolen vehicles were eventually recovered in the cities of San Francisco, Oakland, and Hayward.

Detectives identified two adult male suspects as Alexander Carrillo and Darren Nguyen, as well as four juvenile male suspects. Detectives obtained arrests warrants for all suspects.

On December 5, 2024, Suspect Nguyen was arrested in the city of Morgan Hill by the Morgan Hill Police Department, and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

On February 4, 2025, Suspect Carrillo was arrested in the city of San José by SJPD Detectives and booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.

On February 25, 2025, one juvenile suspect was arrested in the city of San José by the SJPD Covert Response Unit (CRU) and booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

On March 18, 2025, one juvenile suspect was arrested in the city of Hayward and another juvenile suspect was arrested in the city of Oakland by SJPD CRU. Both juvenile suspects were booked into Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Another juvenile suspect was already in custody at Alameda County Juvenile Hall for an unrelated crime, and transferred to Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Search warrants were obtained and executed, during which physical evidence including a firearm were seized.

The investigation and apprehension were made possible by the collaborative effort with the following agencies: Morgan Hill Police Department, Berkeley Police Department, Hayward Police Department, Santa Clara County Probation Office, Santa Clara County Regional Auto Theft Task Force, SJPD RED Team, SJPD GHOST Unit, SJPD Covert Response Unit, SJPD Gang Investigations Unit, SJPD Crime Analysis Unit and the SJPD Real Time Intelligence Center.