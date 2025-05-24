Airbnb Cracking Down on Memorial Day Parties

Airbnb doesn’t want you to throw huge parties at its rental properties!

As summer approaches, Airbnb is again rolling out proprietary anti-party technology across the US for Memorial Day and Fourth of July to promote responsible and safe stays. This marks the fourth consecutive year Airbnb has implemented these defenses to block certain bookings over these holidays with the aim of reducing the risk of disruptive parties, which are banned on the platform.

Although incidents of disruptive parties on Airbnb are rare, the company is committed to working to reduce the risk and helping hosts promote positive experiences in their homes and local neighborhoods.

The anti-party technology is designed to help identify and prevent certain attempts to book one-to-two-night stays in entire home listings that could be higher risk for a disruptive party. The system looks at a range of factors – including the type of listing being booked, the duration of the stay, the distance to the listing from the guest’s primary location and whether the booking is last minute – to determine whether a booking should be blocked. Guests who are prevented from booking an entire home will instead have the option to book alternative accommodations on Airbnb.

Last year, these defenses saw approximately 51,000 people across the United States deterred from booking an entire home listing on the platform across both summer holiday weekends. This included approximately 7750 people in Texas, 7400 people in Florida, and 7030 people in California.

This technology is part of a broader set of tools and policies Airbnb deploys to promote responsible travel and help hosts safeguard their spaces, especially during moments when demand is higher and the potential for disruption can increase. These measures have continued to help hosts protect their homes and neighbors’ peace of mind.

Airbnb’s heightened anti-party holiday system works in tandem with its global reservation screening technology, which is active year-round and leverages machine learning to try to identify and deter higher risk bookings in the US and globally. Since 2020, when the company introduced the global party ban policy, it has seen an over 50 percent decrease in the rate of party reports in the US. In 2024, fewer than approximately 0.06 percent of reservations on Airbnb in the US resulted in a report of a party.