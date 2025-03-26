Wing VC Unveils Enterprise Tech 30 List

SAN FRANCISCO — The seventh annual Enterprise Tech 30—identifying the most promising private companies across the enterprise technology spectrum—was unveiled by Wing Venture Capital in partnership with Eric Newcomer of Newcomer Media. Wing, an early-stage investor and long-term company builder in B2B technology, continues its tradition of curating this definitive industry list spanning enterprise companies at all stages of maturity.

This list and accompanying research are the product of a two-phase process to distill a stack-ranked list of the top venture-backed enterprise tech companies and uncover key insights and trends driving the market. Of the 15,000+ venture-backed enterprise tech companies in consideration, 60 companies have been selected as the enterprise tech leaders, segmented by “stage” as determined by an institutional research process.

This year, 103 venture capitalists across 86 firms participated in the ET30 list selection process. The group ranged from solo capitalists and seed-stage firms to buyout funds and hedge funds with venture capital practices. The assets under management (AUMs) for the 86 firms ranged from $50 million to $1 trillion.

Below is the Enterprise Tech 30 for 2025, categorized into four stages by total capital raised:

Early up to $35M Mid between $35M & $150M Late between $150M & $1B Giga $1B and up Browserbase Modal Labs CrewAI Lovable LlamaIndex XBOW Black Forest Labs Pylon Rogo Distyl Unify Orby AI Copy.ai Mimic Krea Clay Decagon Granola Mercor LangChain HeyGen Linear Braintrust MotherDuck Cartesia Tailscale Stackblitz Superhuman Fireworks AI Baseten Cursor (Anysphere) Glean Figma Perplexity ElevenLabs Chainguard Cribl Abnormal Security Canva Vercel Harvey ClickHouse Flock Safety Cognition Island Databricks OpenAI Wiz Anduril Stripe Anthropic SpaceX Ramp Rippling Scale AI Airtable Arctic Wolf Klarna Shield AI Cohesity

“The theme for 2025 is the emergence of AI-native applications,” said Peter Wagner, founding partner at Wing Venture Capital and creator of the ET30. “The last two years saw the rise of AI models, tools and infrastructure. With those enablers now firmly established, the time has come for agentic applications. Such companies are well represented in this year’s ET30, especially in the early stage category.”

The research process for uncovering the Enterprise Tech 30 also uncovered insights about the state of enterprise tech, including: