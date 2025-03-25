Evident Vascular Closes Series B Financing

SAN JOSE — Evident Vascular, Inc., a medical technology company developing a best-in-class intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) platform powered by artificial intelligence, has closed its Series B financing with new investors Shangbay Capital and two undisclosed multinational strategics joining founding investor Vensana Capital. The funding will accelerate the development of the Company’s advanced IVUS technology designed to enhance vascular imaging and patient outcomes and support 510(k) FDA clearance ahead of U.S. market launch. The amount the company received was not revealed.

“We are proud to continue supporting Evident Vascular, which is at the forefront of innovation in intravascular imaging that has become the standard of care in peripheral vascular and complex coronary interventions,” said Cynthia Yee, Partner at Vensana Capital. “Evident’s next generation IVUS platform represents a transformative step forward in vascular care, offering clinicians powerful tools to enhance diagnosis and guide treatment consistent with clinical evidence and today’s medical guidelines1.”

Evident Vascular’s vision is to transform vascular imaging through innovations that expand the adoption of IVUS by increasing its utility and accessibility in clinical practice. The Company’s commitment to innovation is driven by a team of industry experts, whose leadership further bolsters Evident’s trajectory toward success.

“This significant investment underscores our investors’ confidence in Evident Vascular’s mission and technology while highlighting the vital role of intravascular imaging in optimizing patient outcomes, clinical decision-making and procedural success,” stated Howard Rosen, CEO and co-founder of Evident Vascular. “We will accelerate our progress toward FDA clearance and further the development of our AI-powered IVUS solution, which aims to set a new standard in vascular image guided therapy.”