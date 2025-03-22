IDA Ireland Moves West Coast Offices to Palo Alto

PALO ALTO — IDA Ireland, the foreign direct investment arm of the Irish government, is deepening its West Coast presence by moving its office to Palo Alto, at the heart of Silicon Valley and American innovation.

The FDI sector, established and embedded in Ireland, is a national asset that has been transformative for the economy and the people of Ireland, accounting for 11% of total national employment and expenditure of over €38bn in the Irish economy annually. Ireland is viewed internationally as a center for value and knowledge creation, exporting over €420bn ($440bn) in goods and services globally per year.

IDA Ireland’s West Coast Territory division oversees investment from 13 U.S. states and Mexico and is now operating out of Palo Alto, with secondary offices in Irvine, CA and Seattle, WA. IDA Ireland has maintained a presence in California for over 40 years and California is one of the largest single source locations of FDI, accounting for over 50,000 jobs in Ireland.

“Over the past year, our collaboration with companies on the U.S. West Coast has been pivotal in advancing long-term investments and innovation. We are dedicated to strengthening their competitive edge and productivity through transformative talent development. Together, we harness cutting-edge innovation, drive sustainable change, and maximize regional opportunities to navigate a dynamic global economy and shape a future that’s green, digital, and prosperous,” said Ivan Houlihan, SVP West Coast U.S., IDA Ireland.

IDA ended 2024 with 290 West Coast-headquartered companies with active operations in Ireland, employing over 67,000 people. Three of the largest 5 international employers in Ireland hail from the West Coast: Amazon, Microsoft and Apple.

ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company, opened a new office in Dublin. The expansion of ServiceNow’s Irish real estate footprint comes after the company announced its intention to create a further 400 new roles.

Microsoft selected Ireland as a key location for industrial AI and cybersecurity research investments, adding 550 new Irish roles to pioneer the development of new AI technologies.

Crusoe Cloud, the industry’s first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, announced its European headquarters in Dublin and expects to grow its workforce in Ireland to nearly 100 people over the next three years. Crusoe’s new European headquarters will allow the company to deepen its customer and partner relationships across the region.

Workvivo by Zoom launched its flagship engagement hub in the heart of Cork, Ireland. The state-of-the-art engagement hub follows the blueprint of Zoom’s other hubs around the globe, marking a shift from traditional office spaces towards a technology-first experiential working hub designed for hybrid working. The company also plans to create 100 Irish jobs to enable its next phase of growth.

The new office in Palo Alto reaffirms IDA Ireland’s commitment to North America. At the end of 2024 there were over 970 U.S. client company operations employing over 210,000 people directly in Ireland with U.S. corporations accounting for over 70% of total inward investment employment in Ireland. IDA Ireland announced its new growth and innovation strategic plan, with the aim of creating more than 75,000 new jobs across priority sectors of growth and opportunity over the next five years.

IDA Ireland will be focused on four drivers of strategic growth and investment in Ireland: digitalisation and AI; semiconductors; health; and sustainability, which will lead to a range of intersecting and connected opportunities across IDA Ireland’s core sectors of focus – Life Sciences, International Financial Services (IFS), High Value Manufacturing, Engineering, and Technology and Content & Consumer Services.