Severance Gets Green Light for Third Season on Apple TV+

On the heels of the second season of “Severance” breaking records as the most-watched series on Apple TV+, the hit thriller has been renewed for a third season.

The series hails from executive producer and director Ben Stiller and stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, and Patricia Arquette. Since its widely celebrated debut, “Severance” has been consistently hailed as “one of the best TV shows of the past decade,” a “cultural phenomenon” and “the best thing on TV.”

“Making ‘Severance’ has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said executive producer and director Ben Stiller. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

Stiller has enjoyed a long career as an actor in numerous comedy films before becoming a director of Severance.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast and crew, Apple and the whole ‘Severance’ team,” said star and executive producer Adam Scott. “Oh hey also — not a huge deal — but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

“The idea of getting to make more ‘Severance’ with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined,” said creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson. “I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people.”

“What Ben, Dan, Adam and the talented cast and crew behind ‘Severance’ have brought to the screen is undeniable magic,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re so proud to be the home for this brilliant series and look forward to audiences experiencing what’s in store for season three.”

In “Severance,” Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe. Season two welcomes new series regulars Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson.

“Severance” is executive produced by Stiller, who also directs five episodes this season in addition to directors Uta Briesewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné. The series is written, created and executive produced by Erickson. “Severance” season two is also executive produced by John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz and Nicholas Weinstock. In addition to starring, Scott and Arquette serve as executive producers. Fifth Season is the studio.