Anthropic Valued at $61.5 Billion With $3.5 Billion in New Funding

Anthropic has raised $3.5 billion at a $61.5 billion post-money valuation. The round was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Cisco Investments, D1 Capital Partners, Fidelity Management & Research Company, General Catalyst, Jane Street, Menlo Ventures and Salesforce Ventures, among other new and existing investors.

With this investment, Anthropic will advance its development of next-generation AI systems, expand its compute capacity, deepen its research in mechanistic interpretability and alignment, and accelerate its international expansion.

The announcement follows the launch of Claude 3.7 Sonnet and Claude Code, building on Anthropic’s continued product and commercial momentum. Claude 3.7 Sonnet has set a new high-water mark in coding abilities—an area where Anthropic plans to make further progress in the coming months. With this foundation, Anthropic is focused on developing AI systems that can serve as true collaborators, working alongside teams to tackle complex projects, synthesize information across fields, and help organizations achieve outsized impact.

Businesses across industries—from fast-growing startups like Cursor and Codeium to global corporations like Zoom, Snowflake and Pfizer—are turning to Claude to transform their operations. Replit integrated Claude into “Agent” to turn natural language into code, driving 10X revenue growth; Thomson Reuters‘ tax platform CoCounsel uses Claude to assist tax professionals; Novo Nordisk has used Claude to reduce clinical study report writing from 12 weeks to 10 minutes; and Claude now helps to power Alexa+, bringing advanced AI capabilities to millions of households and Prime members.