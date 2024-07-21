Menlo Ventures Launches $100 Million Anthology Fund

Venture capital firm Menlo Ventures has launched the Anthology Fund, a $100 million initiative created through a partnership between Menlo Ventures and Anthropic. This fund will fuel the next generation of AI startups through the combination of Menlo’s extensive company-building experience and Anthropic’s pioneering AI technology and deep research expertise. Through this collaboration, Menlo aims to catalyze innovation and shape the future of artificial intelligence in the startup ecosystem.

The Anthology Fund will invest in companies from seed to expansion stages, with investments starting at $100,000 (and up!). It is focusing on five key areas where entrepreneurs are innovating with Anthropic:

AI infrastructure —including DevX tools and middleware—that advances the use of Claude and other LLMs, accelerating their adoption and capabilities.

Frontier/novel applications of AI that will transform bio, healthcare, legal, financial services, supply chains, cloud infrastructure, and cyber security. While we highlight those areas, we are committed to backing exceptional ideas across all sectors.

Consumer AI solutions that transform the user experience by seamlessly integrating LLMs as core components driving interactions.

Trust and safety tooling (at or above the model layer) that enhances AI safety and offers scalable, profitable solutions for responsible AI deployment.

AI apps and tech that maximize societal benefits, such as new forms of education/training, job creation solutions, and tools that expand accessibility.

Startups backed by the fund gain access to a suite of resources, including: