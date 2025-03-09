Prolific Shoplifter Busted by SFPD

On January 15, 2025, a San Francisco Police Department investigator assigned to the Burglary Unit was notified of a series of thefts that occurred at a retail establishment located on the 500 block of 9th Street. The store management assisted SFPD in compiling information for seven separate shoplifting incidents that occurred between November 14, 2024, and January 12, 2025. The total loss of the stolen merchandise amounted to over $3,400.

SFPD’s investigator created a Crime Alert Bulletin and disseminated it to officers to assist in locating and identifying the suspect shown in still images taken from the store’s surveillance video. The suspect was identified via the Crime Alert Bulletin as 47-year-old male Vincent Monterrosa of San Francisco.

On January 17, 2025, the Burglary Unit investigator was notified by SFPD’s Fugitive Recovery Enforcement Team that they had located and detained Monterrosa who had committed a theft earlier that day.

The Burglary investigator discovered that Monterrosa had two prior convictions that were theft-related and developed probable cause to arrest him.

Monterrosa was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked for the most recent shoplifting incident on two counts of burglary (459 PC 2nd Deg), two counts of grand theft (487(a) PC), and theft with prior convictions (666.1 PC). Monterrosa was also arrested for the eight shoplifting incidents.

“Retail theft cases are a major priority for the SFPD,” said Chief Bill Scott. “I want to thank all the officers who are working diligently to make sure organized retail theft suspects are being held accountable. We will continue to partner with our local businesses to crack down on these crimes and help our retail community thrive.”