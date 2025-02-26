SuperMicro Files Long-Awaited 10-K Form With SEC

Super Micro Computer has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024 and the second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended December 31, 2024.

Shares of the server company, which has seen many ups and downs over the past year, soared in after-hours trading.

The Company says it is now current with its SEC financial reporting obligations. There were no restatements of previously filed financial statements. The Company has received correspondence from the Nasdaq staff that the Company has regained compliance with the filing requirements, and the matter is now closed.

During fiscal year 2024, Super Micro sold to over 1,100 direct customers in over 110 countries. The company reported 2024 sales of $14.9 billion and net income of $1.15 billion.

“Today’s filings represent an important milestone,” said Charles Liang, Founder, President, and CEO. “With our financial reporting now current, we can now fully focus on executing our proven winning growth strategy through technology, product and solution innovations, time-to-market advantage, global footprint, and green computing. We are investing extensively in people and processes across our engineering, sales, finance, accounting, compliance, and operations to achieve our great mission in DLC, Data Center Building Block Solution (Supermicro 4.0) as well as our revenue target. Supermicro is accelerating at the forefront of the AI revolution, helping our customers, partners and driving strong returns for investors.”