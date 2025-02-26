Apple to Add Food Section to News+

Apple is introducing a new food section in Apple News+ with the release of iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4 in April.

Apple News+ subscribers will have access to Apple News+ Food, a new section that will feature tens of thousands of recipes — as well as stories about restaurants, healthy eating, kitchen essentials, and more — from the world’s top food publishers, including Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

A subscription to Apple News+ is available for $12.99 per month in the U.S., £12.99 in the UK, $16.99 in Canada, and $19.99 in Australia, and includes access to hundreds of top publications, including The Wall Street Journal, New York Magazine, PEOPLE, The Athletic, Rolling Stone, and more.

With the new Food feature, users will be able to find stories curated by Apple News editors, as well as browse, search, and filter tens of thousands of recipes in the Recipe Catalog — with new recipes added every day. The beautifully designed recipe format makes it easy to review ingredients and directions, and a new cook mode takes step-by-step instructions to the full screen. Users can also save their favorite recipes for later and access them offline.

Most Apple News+ Food content will only be available to subscribers with iOS 18.4 and iPadOS 18.4. Select stories and recipes will also be available for users who do not subscribe to Apple News+.