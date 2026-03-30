Apple TV Wins Rights for Movie Liminal

Apple Original Films has landed rights to the movie “Liminal,” a new sci-fi thriller starring Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman,” “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”) and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (“Wonder Man,” “Watchmen”). Hailing from Apple Studios, the feature will be directed by Louis Leterrier (“Fast X,” “Lupin,” upcoming “11817”).

“Liminal” is a sci-fi action-thriller based on the AWA graphic novel “Telepaths” by Eisner Award winner J. Michael Straczynski, Steve Epting and Brian Reber.

Zach Studin will produce for AWA Studios. Kevin Walsh will produce for The Walsh Company via his overall deal with Apple Studios. Ray Angelic will serve as executive producer, along with Straczynski, Epting and Reber. The project was written by Justin Rhodes (“Terminator: Dark Fate”). Co-producers are Patrick McNamara for The Walsh Company, and Juliet Kirby.