Sandisk Goes Public on Nasdaq

MILPITAS — Sandisk Corporation, a global Flash and advanced memory technology innovator, has completed its separation from Western Digital and is now an independent public company that began trading Monday on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol “SNDK.” The company’s leadership team with long-time employees and Board members rang the closing bell at Nasdaq to mark the milestone Monday.

Shares were trading around $48 on Wednesday afternoon.

“We are excited to embark on this new chapter for Sandisk,” said David Goeckeler, Chief Executive Officer of Sandisk. “Everything starts with innovation and NAND is an incredible enabler. Because we operate in strong and growing markets, there is a tremendous opportunity to expand our role as a globally leading Flash memory innovator. The new Sandisk is poised to shape and transform the digital world we live in, and we remain focused on leveraging our strengths to drive long-term growth for our company and shareholders.”

Sandisk understands how people and businesses consume data and relentlessly innovates to deliver solutions that enable the next big ideas. Building on a long heritage of memory and storage semiconductor expertise, the new Sandisk is well-positioned to serve the market, addressing the new opportunities that AI presents while unlocking the value of its consumer and enterprise portfolios.

