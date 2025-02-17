Two Women Charged With Vehicle Theft, Evading Police

SAN FRANCISCO – District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced that Taylor Ross (27), and Eureeka Abrams (29), have been charged in connection to a stolen car and police evasion incident on Sunday February 9, 2025. Ms. Ross and Ms. Abrams are scheduled to be arraigned on February 13, 2025, at 1:30 PM in Department 10 at the Hall of Justice. The District Attorney’s Office moved to detain Ms. Ross, pending trial because of the public safety risk she poses.

Ms. Ross is charged with seven counts of evading an officer causing injury or death (VC 2800.3(a)), one count of evading by driving opposite of traffic (VC 2800.4), one count of reckless driving (VC 23103(a)/23105(a)), one count of theft of a vehicle (VC 10851(a)), and one count of receiving stolen property (PC 496d(a)). She is also charged with seven counts of hit and run resulting in injury (VC 20001(a)), three counts of hit and run resulting in property damage (PC 20002(a)) and three counts of resisting, obstructing, delaying a peace officer (PC 148(a)(1)). Ms. Abrams is charged with two counts of resisting, obstructing, or delaying a peace officer (PC 148(a)(1)).

“What should have been a routine felony vehicle stop escalated into Ms. Ross and Ms. Abram’s putting innocent lives at risk due to their actions,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “I would like to thank the San Francisco Police for their work to make an arrest and the first responders and medical staff at San Francisco General Hospital who treated and provided care to the victims injured in the crash. My office will now do everything we can to ensure that Ms. Ross and Ms. Abrams are held accountable and that there are consequences for their futile effort to evade the law that put countless lives in danger.”

According to court records, on February 9, 2025, at approximately 3:02 PM, a stolen vehicle was seen near the Stonestown Galleria allegedly driven by Ms. Ross on Winston Drive. Ms. Abrams was allegedly sitting in the passenger seat and an unknown third female passenger was sitting in the back seat. San Francisco Police officers attempted to conduct a car stop but Ms. Ross allegedly did not stop and pull over. Allegedly she drove away at a high rate of speed and led officers on a pursuit where she weaved in and out of traffic, drove onto the Muni train tracks and eventually got on I 280 and exited at San Jose Avenue. Allegedly, while evading officers Ms. Ross drove into a gas station on Mission Street and continued to drive recklessly on Mission Street.

Allegedly, at 24th Street and Mission Street, Ms. Ross hit the passenger side mirror of a truck and kept going. Later she allegedly drove onto the sidewalk, crashed into a traffic light and kept going and hit another vehicle on the road as she continued to flee and evade police. She then allegedly drove into the opposite lane of traffic on the 3200 block of 24th Street to get around stopped traffic in the lane she was driving and then crashed into an outdoor parklet of a restaurant. The parklet was destroyed and multiple people were injured.

Allegedly, after the crash, Ms. Ross, Ms. Abrams and the third unknown female got out of the vehicle and ran away while multiple officers gave them commands to stop running. San Francisco Police eventually were able to arrest Ms. Ross and Ms. Abrams.