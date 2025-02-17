Clara Begins Leasing in Santa Clara

Related California has unveiled The Clara, a 22-story luxury residential development in the heart of Santa Clara’s The Clara District. Designed by architecture firm Bohlin Cywinski Jackson with interiors by AvroKO and landscape design by Surfacedesign, Inc., The Clara is positioned to offer an unrivaled residential experience in Silicon Valley.

Pricing for studios start from $3,460, one-bedrooms from $4,165, two-bedrooms from $5,614 and three-bedrooms from $6,777.

“The Clara offers a completely new standard of living in Silicon Valley, providing residents with a level design, amenities and services that are unmatched in this market,” said Nick Vanderboom, Chief Operating Officer at Related California. “The Clara will anchor The Clara District, a vibrant new neighborhood in north Santa Clara with public parks, new restaurants and retail, offering residents an exceptional living experience in the heart of Silicon Valley.”

Set against sweeping views across the foothills of Santa Clara and San Francisco Bay, The Clara boasts 508 homes ranging from studios to three- bedroom apartments, townhomes and penthouses. The development drew inspiration from architecture rooted in Northern California, with a relaxed elegant style that celebrates local materials and natural forms. The architecture’s framed views and thoughtfully curated materials reflect the surrounding environment, from the Diablo range to the Santa Cruz mountains and the Pacific Ocean.

“It has been a great pleasure working with Related to establish a new precedent for high-rise living in Silicon Valley. Inspired by urban and natural context, the design of The Clara creates elevated residential and amenity environments that have an intrinsic connection to their surroundings,” says David Miller, AIA, Principal, Bohlin Cywinski Jackson.

The standout features in the apartments include open gourmet kitchens and Italian cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops with full-height backsplash and Bosch smart appliances featuring gas cooktops. Luxury modern bathrooms include a custom vanity with quartz countertops and a glass-enclosed shower/tub with matte black plumbing fixtures. The residences also feature floor- to-ceiling windows to maximize natural light and five-inch wide-plank flooring throughout. Each home is complete with a washer-dryer, custom Elfa closets, Nest thermostats and Salto keyless entry. Select residences include Lutron Caséta dimmable light switches and motorized shades.

The Clara’s penthouses and townhomes offer spacious layouts that create a warm and harmonized home with sophisticated features, including Thermador stainless steel appliances with integrated paneling and gas cooktops, wine refrigerator, microwave drawer, built-in coffee machines in townhomes, double vanities in primary baths, glass-enclosed shower, and a bathtub in select residences. Townhomes have private courtyards and dedicated parking at their entry.

“At The Clara, we aimed to create a relaxed yet sophisticated environment that reflects the laid- back sensibility of the region. By using local woods, curated stones, and ceramics, we anchored the design with a strong sense of place. Inspired by the surrounding salt flats and coastal hues, the palette transitions from darker tones on the lower floors to lighter, airy finishes as residents ascend. Biophilic elements, such as curated views of lush outdoor spaces, facade-integrated planters, and private gardens, establish a calming connection to nature and enhance the overall living experience,” says Andrew Lieberman, Managing Principal and Design Director at AvroKO.

Residential amenities at The Clara include a state-of-the-art, indoor-outdoor 6,500 square feet fitness and yoga studio, with a sauna, steam room and private treatment room. Residents will also enjoy The Twenty-Two Lounge with its private dining room, demonstration kitchen, catering kitchen and karaoke room, as well as The Redwood Den featuring a fireside lounge and library, and The Parkside Lounge, an indoor-outdoor coworking space with conference rooms. A children’s playground, dog run, and pet spa are available on the ground floor.

Looking out to the foothills and Levi’s Stadium, the expansive 8th floor sun terrace is a setting unlike any other in Silicon Valley, featuring a 75-foot lap pool, spa and cold plunges surrounded by lounges, cabanas and lush landscaping. Outdoor entertaining includes grilling stations, a pizza oven, dining firepits, and two bocce courts. Finally, a rooftop deck with a firepit and seating offers a relaxed setting with panoramic views.

“As landscape architects, we are always interested in connecting people to their natural surroundings, and here at The Clara, the landscape design is an expression of the evocative colors of the San Francisco Bay Salt Ponds,” says James Lord, Founding Partner of Surfacedesign, Inc. “The Clara’s unexpected redwood grove, community playground, pollinator greenway, and extensive rooftop amenities celebrate Santa Clara’s local ecologies.”

The Clara is located within The Clara District, an emerging community that will enhance everyday living with an array of new restaurants, boutique fitness, and entertainment options including Levi’s Stadium, all within walking distance from The Clara. With pedestrian and bike pathways throughout and bookended by elevated senior living tower, Ellore, The Clara’s green spaces were developed to create an intergenerational and vibrant community.