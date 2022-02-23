Instacart Customers Can Now Earn Points With Delta

Instacart, the nation’s largest supermarket delivery service, is teaming up with Delta Air Lines to give customers more ways to earn miles when they link their SkyMiles and Instacart accounts, with special earning bonuses for Instacart Express members. Once linked, members will earn 1 mile for $1 spent with Instacart, and Instacart Express members will earn 1.5 miles for $1 spent. Plus, Delta customers will have special access to extended complimentary trials of up to 12 months of Instacart Express.

Taxes, tips and fees are not included in amount spent.

“Instacart allows customers to focus on doing what they love while caring for their health and well-being with easy access to fresh groceries at the touch of a button,” said Wassim Kabbara, Director of Product Partnerships at Instacart. “We’re proud to announce a first-of-its-kind partnership to give Delta SkyMiles members new ways to earn miles on everyday grocery purchases.

Instacart is also offering SkyMiles members extended complimentary trials of Instacart Express, Instacart’s premium membership which provides free delivery on orders over $35, reduced service fees, and other savings benefits like 5% back on all Pickup orders:

12-month complimentary Instacart Express trial for Platinum and Diamond Medallion Members

Three-month complimentary Instacart Express trial for SkyMiles Members and Silver and Gold Medallion Members

At the end of the trial, customers will be enrolled in the full year Instacart Express membership

“We want our SkyMiles Members to feel valued and rewarded every single day,” said Josh Kaehler, Director of SkyMiles Partnerships at Delta. “We know most customers shop for groceries more often than they fly, so this new partnership is a way for us to give our most loyal Members even more value outside of their travel journey.”

Complimentary Express membership only available for current members.