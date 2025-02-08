Upwork Releases Skills in Demand for 2025

PALO ALTO — Upwork Inc., a platform for finding independent contractors, has released its annual In-Demand Skills report , spotlighting the most sought-after skills across key work categories on its platform. The findings highlight a dual emphasis on advanced technical skills and human-centric roles, underscoring the evolving demands of a workforce shaped by emerging technologies, digital transformation, and global disruption.

While job postings requiring advanced AI skills, such as generative AI modeling and AI data annotation, are growing rapidly—along with the freelancer earnings associated with these skills—the report also highlights a significant rise in demand for roles like career coaching and training & development. This reflects businesses’ growing need for adaptability and guidance, highlighting how human-centric roles are essential to complement advanced AI capabilities in a fast-changing work landscape.

“The data reveals a dual narrative,” said Kelly Monahan, managing director of the Upwork Research Institute. “On one hand, there’s explosive demand for technical expertise in areas like AI. On the other, businesses are investing in coaching and human development to help their teams navigate technological change. Businesses are recognizing that the future of work isn’t just about technology—it’s about empowering people to leverage that technology effectively.”

Key findings from the report include:

Unprecedented growth in specialized AI skills: Generative AI modeling and AI data annotation have grown by as much as 220% year-over-year, reflecting the rapid integration of AI into industries like healthcare, finance, and marketing.

Generative AI modeling and AI data annotation have grown by as much as 220% year-over-year, reflecting the rapid integration of AI into industries like healthcare, finance, and marketing. Shift toward deep expertise over generalist roles: Businesses are prioritizing deep, technical expertise over generalist roles. Skills like generative AI modeling now command premium rates, with freelancers in these areas earning up to 22% more on an hourly basis than traditional roles in AI & machine learning.

Businesses are prioritizing deep, technical expertise over generalist roles. Skills like generative AI modeling now command premium rates, with freelancers in these areas earning up to 22% more on an hourly basis than traditional roles in AI & machine learning. Surge in career coaching and development roles: Human-centric roles like personal coaching have emerged among the fastest-growing skills on the platform, with demand increasing by 74% year-over-year. This underscores the growing importance of guidance and adaptability as businesses invest in reskilling their workforces to navigate technological change.

Human-centric roles like personal coaching have emerged among the fastest-growing skills on the platform, with demand increasing by 74% year-over-year. This underscores the growing importance of guidance and adaptability as businesses invest in reskilling their workforces to navigate technological change. Freelancers drive business innovation: Nearly half of businesses ( 49% ) are turning to freelancers to address critical skill gaps, and 48% of CEOs plan to increase freelance hiring over the next year. Freelancers are enabling companies to innovate rapidly and adapt to changing market demands.

Nearly half of businesses ( ) are turning to freelancers to address critical skill gaps, and of CEOs plan to increase freelance hiring over the next year. Freelancers are enabling companies to innovate rapidly and adapt to changing market demands. Less about degrees, more about proven expertise: A growing 74% of executives say degrees are irrelevant when hiring freelancers, focusing instead on proven expertise. In fact, 78% of CEOs assert that their top freelancers contribute more value than degree-holding employees. As the reliance on degrees diminishes, businesses are prioritizing demonstrated capabilities to stay competitive.

“Earning premiums for advanced skills like generative AI modeling reflect the value businesses place on AI technology,” said Teng Liu, economist at Upwork. “These premiums highlight the scarcity of these specialized skills and their significant role in driving business productivity and competitive advantage.”

“As organizations adopt advanced technologies, they must also cultivate the skills and resilience needed for their teams to thrive in an era of rapid transformation,” Monahan added. “One way to do this is through highly specialized freelancers who can help drive adaptability and innovation. For professionals, there’s significant opportunity in focusing on niche specializations or combining technical skills with human-centric expertise to stay competitive.”

Read the full report findings and insights at https://www.upwork.com/research/in-demand-skills-2025 .

Methodology

Skills data was sourced from Upwork’s proprietary database, analyzing freelancer earnings and job postings from January 1, 2024, to October 31, 2024, with demand originating in the United States. The analysis focused on completed jobs where each skill generated at least $100,000 in aggregate freelancer earnings during the period. Year-over-year growth was calculated by comparing freelancer earnings in 2024 to those from the same period in 2023.