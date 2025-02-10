News

Plug and Play Receives $2 Million Grant to Launch AI Center

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Plug and Play Receives $2 Million Grant to Launch AI Center

SAN JOSE — Plug and Play, a leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies, has received a $2 million grant from Knight Foundation. This private-philanthropic partnership marks a significant step toward fostering innovation in San Jose by supporting entrepreneurs and building a more collaborative artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Knight Foundation’s investment will help launch Plug and Play’s AI Center of Excellence, an initiative designed to attract top talent, nurture innovation, and position San Jose as a hub for entrepreneurs. With Knight Foundation’s support, the AI Center of Excellence aims to create new economic opportunities and foster AI innovation across the city.

“Our collaboration with Knight Foundation aims to create new opportunities and foster innovation in AI in San Jose,” said Saeed Amidi, CEO and Founder of Plug and Play. “Together, we will explore the potential of AI, starting in downtown San Jose.”

The San Jose AI Center of Excellence will focus on supporting startups developing AI technologies, connecting them with corporate partners, and creating opportunities for collaboration. The initiative will also emphasize the development of practical AI applications, accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions to create a more efficient ecosystem across the region.

Investing in 26 cities across the U.S. where the Knight brothers once owned and operated newspapers, Knight Foundation supports the development of thriving communities for a more effective democracy. In San Jose, Knight Foundation seeks to strengthen economic resilience and empower entrepreneurs to solve real-world challenges through AI, driving long-term benefits for the San Jose community.

San Jose is home to so many talented tech entrepreneurs,” said Allan Madoc, San Jose Director at Knight Foundation. “Knight Foundation’s investment in Plug and Play is an exciting opportunity to fund and develop talent in the city while kick-starting more creative AI solutions to improve the rapidly growing field.”

The center is set to officially launch in April 2025. The launch event will engage the local community, showcase promising startups, and lead discussions around the potential of AI in San Jose and beyond.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Adobe Teams Up With Major League Baseball

Posted on Author Editor

SAN JOSE — Adobe has announced a major expansion of its partnership with Major League Baseball (MLB) to reimagine fan engagement and continue to bring America’s favorite pastime to the next generation of fans – powered across Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe Creative Cloud, and Adobe Sign. The partnership will allow MLB to bring new personalized, […]
News

Starbucks Has 38,951 Stores Worldwide

Posted on Author Editor

Starbucks Corporation, the world’s largest coffee chain, reported financial results for its 13-week fiscal second quarter ended March 31, 2024. Sales declined 4% in the quarter and the chain now has 38,951 stores around the world. Q2 Fiscal 2024 Highlights Global comparable store sales declined 4%, driven by a 6% decline in comparable transactions, partially […]
News

PayPal Laying Off 2,000 Workers

Posted on Author Editor

PayPal, which operates a global payment service under the PayPal and Venmo brands, is adding to the layoff list in Silicon Valley. President and CEO Dan Schulman said the company would eliminate 2,000 jobs or 7% of its workforce due to a “challenging macro-economic environment.” Schulman said the reductions will occur over the coming weeks, […]