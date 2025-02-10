Plug and Play Receives $2 Million Grant to Launch AI Center

SAN JOSE — Plug and Play, a leading innovation platform, connecting startups, corporations, venture capital firms, universities, and government agencies, has received a $2 million grant from Knight Foundation. This private-philanthropic partnership marks a significant step toward fostering innovation in San Jose by supporting entrepreneurs and building a more collaborative artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Knight Foundation’s investment will help launch Plug and Play’s AI Center of Excellence, an initiative designed to attract top talent, nurture innovation, and position San Jose as a hub for entrepreneurs. With Knight Foundation’s support, the AI Center of Excellence aims to create new economic opportunities and foster AI innovation across the city.

“Our collaboration with Knight Foundation aims to create new opportunities and foster innovation in AI in San Jose,” said Saeed Amidi, CEO and Founder of Plug and Play. “Together, we will explore the potential of AI, starting in downtown San Jose.”

The San Jose AI Center of Excellence will focus on supporting startups developing AI technologies, connecting them with corporate partners, and creating opportunities for collaboration. The initiative will also emphasize the development of practical AI applications, accelerating the adoption of innovative solutions to create a more efficient ecosystem across the region.

Investing in 26 cities across the U.S. where the Knight brothers once owned and operated newspapers, Knight Foundation supports the development of thriving communities for a more effective democracy. In San Jose, Knight Foundation seeks to strengthen economic resilience and empower entrepreneurs to solve real-world challenges through AI, driving long-term benefits for the San Jose community.

“San Jose is home to so many talented tech entrepreneurs,” said Allan Madoc, San Jose Director at Knight Foundation. “Knight Foundation’s investment in Plug and Play is an exciting opportunity to fund and develop talent in the city while kick-starting more creative AI solutions to improve the rapidly growing field.”

The center is set to officially launch in April 2025. The launch event will engage the local community, showcase promising startups, and lead discussions around the potential of AI in San Jose and beyond.