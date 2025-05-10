Santa Clara Takes Over Operations of Regional Medical Center

SANTA CLARA COUNTY – The County of Santa Clara officially assumed ownership and operation of Regional Medical Center (RMC) last month. The venerable East San José hospital is now a part of Santa Clara Valley Healthcare (SCVH), which operates the County’s public hospital system and provides access to high-quality care across the valley. The County purchased RMC from HCA Healthcare for $150 million.

“We are very excited to be welcoming Regional Medical Center into the County’s nationally recognized public hospital system,” said County Executive James R. Williams. “Regional Medical Center has long been an important asset in the eastern part of our county. By acquiring Regional, we are restoring critical care where it is needed most and maintaining quality jobs for hundreds of dedicated health professionals. This investment will transform lives and reflects the County’s commitment to delivering high-quality health care services to everyone in our community.”

The 258-bed hospital is the main emergency healthcare provider for East San José, treating a wide range of critical and life-threatening conditions for more than 60 years. In addition to maintaining current critical care services at Regional Medical Center, the County has returned the hospital’s status as a Level II trauma center and brought back vital stroke and STEMI care. The return of these services will reduce the burden placed on other County hospitals when Regional Medical Center first cancelled those lines of service. The County also announced Labor and Delivery care will return in the future.

“We made a commitment last year to protect vital healthcare services, re-establishing heart attack and STEMI services, stroke support, and all level 2 trauma healthcare at Regional Medical Center. We are incredibly fortunate to see all these services back through the acquisition of RMC into our Santa Clara Valley Healthcare system,” said Supervisor Otto Lee, President of the County of Santa Clara Board of Supervisors. “I’m grateful for the County’s effort to move so swiftly on restoring this care to the center of San Jose.”

Regional Medical Center has historically served about 2,450 trauma patients per year, which accounts for roughly one-quarter of all trauma cases in Santa Clara County.

“I am overjoyed, and relieved, that Regional Medical Center is now part of the Santa Clara Valley Healthcare System. For years now, the residents of East San José and the entire region have faced reduced services and inadequate care,” said Santa Clara County Supervisor Betty Duong. “We have already restored Level II Trauma, STEMI cardiac, and stroke care and we are committed to restoring labor and delivery services as soon as possible.”

Residents living in the neighborhoods surrounding Regional Medical Center are nearly twice as likely to lack health insurance compared with County residents overall. In fact, about 40% of the County’s Medi-Cal enrollees live within five miles of RMC.

“The integration of Regional Medical Center into our Santa Clara County hospital system is a defining moment for East San José and our entire county. This community—rich in culture and resilience—has long faced disparities in access to trauma care, stroke response, and maternal health. By bringing RMC into the County system, we are restoring and expanding vital services where they are needed most. This is more than a hospital—it’s a commitment to equity, dignity, and health justice for our most vulnerable residents,” said Sylvia Arenas, District 1 Supervisor for the County of Santa Clara.

Santa Clara County operates the largest public health and hospital system in Northern California. Regional Medical Center becomes the fourth hospital operated by Santa Clara Valley Healthcare, joining Santa Clara Valley Medical Center and O’Connor Hospital in San José and St. Louise Regional Hospital in Gilroy. In addition, Santa Clara Valley Healthcare serves patients at 15 Valley Health Center clinics throughout the County, including VHC McKee on the Regional Medical Center campus.

“Our County’s health and hospital system is one of the finest in the country and restoring Regional Medical Center to its full range of services will further enhance our ability to ensure healthcare for everyone,” said Susan Ellenberg, District 4 Supervisor for the County of Santa Clara, who was the Board President when the purchase was announced. “I am proud of County leadership, Santa Clara Valley Healthcare staff and everyone associated with this vital and essential undertaking.”

More than 98% of Regional Medical Center employees will continue caring for their community, now as Santa Clara Valley Healthcare employees.

“Congratulations and welcome to all our new Regional Medical Center employees,” said Margaret Abe-Koga, District 5 Supervisor for the County of Santa Clara. “We and the residents of Santa Clara County are so happy you will be part of the County’s commitment to providing top-level healthcare for all.”

The acquisition of Regional Medical Center will allow the County to better serve the entire community through a comprehensive network of hospitals and clinics. Santa Clara Valley Healthcare plans to restore Labor and Delivery care and introduce new healthcare services for residents of Santa Clara County at Regional Medical Center.