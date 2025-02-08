Lyft Teaming Up With Anthropic to Introduce AI Products

Ride-sharing company Lyft is working with Anthropic to introduce customer-first, AI-powered Lyft products. This is to enhance the rideshare experience for its community of more than 40 million annual riders and over 1 million drivers. The work includes early research testing of new models and technology, alongside initiatives to advance Lyft’s engineering capabilities.

Lyft’s customer care AI assistant, now powered by Claude via Amazon Bedrock, has reduced customer service resolution time by 87%, handling thousands of daily customer inquiries while seamlessly transitioning complex cases to human specialists when needed.

The collaboration focuses on three key areas:

AI-Powered Solutions: Lyft and Anthropic will architect and deploy AI applications that enhance the rideshare experience for both riders and drivers.

Software engineering has undergone a seismic shift with the introduction of GenAI technologies. Gone are the days when humans were predominantly writing code. With the promise of LLMs, especially leading models for coding like Claude, and agentic AI, we’re working to revolutionize our engineering organization to more effectively build game changing products for our customers.

— Jason Vogrinec, Executive Vice President, Platforms at Lyft

For the millions of people who rely on Lyft every day, this collaboration aims to make every interaction more efficient and personal. When engaging with Claude-powered features, users will experience the same thoughtful, human-centered approach that defines both companies’ commitment to customer service.

Lyft is using Claude to both reimagine the future of ridesharing, and at the same time deliver tangible benefits to their community today,” said Michael Gerstenhaber, Vice President of Product Management at Anthropic. “This approach, combined with their deep collaboration with our team of experts, creates a blueprint for how companies can successfully bring AI into their business.

— Michael Gerstenhaber, Vice President of Product Management at Anthropic