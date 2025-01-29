Google News

Four Classic Books Added to Google Books

Every new year, books that have been digitized by Google Books enter the public domain, which means you can read them in their entirety, free of charge. From translations to adaptations and everything in between, 2025’s offerings have something for every reader.

The four books include:

All Quiet on the Western Front by Erich Maria Remarque

A Farewell to Arms by Ernest Hemingway

Gods’ Man: A Novel in Woodcuts by Lynd Ward

Toad of Toad Hill by Alan Alexander Milne

These books can be found by going to Google Books.

