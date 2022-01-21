Google

Google to Buy London Office Building for $1 Billion

Posted on Author Editor Comment(0)

Google says it will increase its investment in the United Kingdom by purchasing the Central Saint Giles development in London — the site where many Google employees work — for $1 billion. Based in London’s thriving West End, the company’s investment in this Renzo Piano-designed development shows that Google remains confident in the office as a place for in-person collaboration and connection.

[Photo above: Google’s office building in Central Saint Giles.]

Google now has 6,400 employees in the United Kingdome and will will have capacity for 10,000 employees in the country. This includes a new King’s Cross development in London, which is currently under construction.

Ronan Harris, VP of Google for the UK & Ireland, said in a blog post the company will maintain a hybrid work schedule where employees can come into the office and also work home a couple of days a week.

Over the next few years, Google will begin a multi-million pound refurbishment of the offices within Central Saint Giles to ensure that they are best equipped to meet the needs of the future workplace including team pods, which are flexible new space types that can be reconfigured in multiple ways, supporting focused work, collaboration or both, based on team needs. The new refurbishment will also feature outdoor covered working spaces to enable work in the fresh air.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Google News

Four Top Google Executives to Get Hefty Raises

Posted on Author Editor

Four top executives at Google are getting hefty pay raises in 2022 of at least $350,000 plus stock and bonuses according to a filing with the SEC. On December 28, 2021, the Leadership Development and Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of Alphabet Inc. (Google’s parent company) approved a new compensation arrangement for members […]
Google News

Google Shares Hit All-Time High, Near $2 Trillion

Posted on Author Editor

Shares in Alphabet — the parent company of Google — hit an all-time high Wednesday after a strong earnings report. Shares in Alphabet Class C shares (GOOG) were up $135.11 to close at $2,928.55. The market capitalization of Alphabet is now $1.96 trillion and could break the magical $2 trillion mark on Thursday. Only Apple […]
Google News

Google Offers Free Access to Career Certificates for Community Colleges

Posted on Author Editor

Alphabet’s Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat announced an expansion of the Google Career Certificates program, including added partnerships with community colleges, translating Google Career Certificates into college credit and partnering with four-year universities to prepare students for in-demand jobs. 1. Providing community colleges with free access to Google Career Certificates Community colleges are critical to […]