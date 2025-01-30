Delfina Closes $17 Million Series A

SAN FRANCISCO — Delfina Care, a healthcare technology company solving the maternal health crisis with an AI-powered care system, announced the successful close of its $17 million Series A funding round led by U.S. Venture Partners (USVP). The investment underscores Delfina’s rapid progress in its mission to transform pregnancy care by delivering equitable access to individualized insights and integrated systems that improve health outcomes.

The United States is facing a maternal health crisis. In 2021, the maternal mortality rate was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births—more than double that of other high-income countries. Black women face a maternal mortality rate nearly three times higher than white women and a preterm birth rate 1.4 times higher. Tackling this crisis requires better access to quality maternal care and addressing social determinants of health.

Delfina’s AI-powered maternal health platform addresses these challenges by combining award-winning predictive analytics, tailored interventions, and closed-loop connection (through data) between the patient and their primary prenatal care provider to improve outcomes for moms and babies.

Delfina’s evidence-based approach has demonstrated measurable success for maternal and infant health. Delfina partners have observed reductions in preterm births, NICU admissions, hypertensive disorders, and gestational diabetes—the leading causes of preterm births, maternal morbidity, and mortality. Based on these improved outcomes, Delfina guarantees 3X cost savings for health plans.

“This funding marks a significant milestone in Delfina’s fulfillment of our mission to solve the national maternal health crisis,” said Senan Ebrahim, MD, PhD, CEO and Founder of Delfina. “We are grateful for the support of our investors and partners who share our commitment to improving outcomes for moms and babies. With this capital, Delfina will accelerate serving diverse populations, scale our impact nationally, and evolve our market-leading AI-powered predictive technology to continue delivering proven results for our partners nationwide.”

“Since we transformed our practice with Delfina Care, we have seen the positive impact on our pregnant patients’ care every day,” said Fatimah Lalani, DO, Chief Medical Officer of HOPE Clinic in Houston, Texas. “We see many patients whose cardiovascular and metabolic challenges we can now proactively manage thanks to Delfina’s insights. Our clinicians have been empowered by Delfina’s system to efficiently provide a new level of proactive care for healthy pregnancy outcomes.”