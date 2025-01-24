News Venture Capital

Ember Software Rebrands, Raises $10 Million

SAN FRANCISCO –– Ember Software, formerly known as Fire Inspect Software,  announced its rebranding alongside the successful completion of a $10 million funding round led by 8VC and Menlo Ventures, with participation from additional strategic investors. The funding will enable the company to accelerate product development and expand its reach in the fire protection industry, empowering fire inspectors with the tools they need to operate effectively and ensure public safety.

Ember Software’s all-in-one platform is purpose-built to simplify fire inspection workflows. Key features include dynamic, customizable NFPA and state-specific compliant forms that reduce manual data entry, a centralized hub for customer data and records, one-click AHJ submissions and The Compliance Engine (™) integration, team scheduling and appointment management from a single dashboard,, and professionally designed smart proposals. Together, these tools streamline processes, boost efficiency, and support the critical work of fire inspectors.

“Fire protection companies play an indispensable role in protecting our communities and supporting our economy, yet many still operate without modern technology,” said Michael Furlong, CEO and Founder of Ember Software. “We’re focused on rapidly innovating and building solutions that empower fire protection professionals with the tools they need to work more efficiently and focus on their essential mission of keeping people and buildings safe.”

Alex Kolicich, Founding Partner at 8VC, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership. “Ember Software is redefining fire protection workflows by addressing inefficiencies and unlocking new opportunities for growth,” said Kolicich. “We’re proud to support their mission to modernize this critical industry and help fire inspectors achieve even greater impact.”

The $10 million Seed funding will support ongoing customer success initiatives, led by Matt Stone, and the development of new features, spearheaded by Head of Product William Clayton. These initiatives include new ERP and accounting integrations for seamless invoicing and tools designed to enable fire protection companies to collect payments more efficiently. The company’s expansion efforts aim to bring its innovative solutions to more fire protection professionals, streamlining operations and enhancing safety.

