Ember Software Rebrands, Raises $10 Million

“Fire protection companies play an indispensable role in protecting our communities and supporting our economy, yet many still operate without modern technology,” said Michael Furlong, CEO and Founder of Ember Software. “We’re focused on rapidly innovating and building solutions that empower fire protection professionals with the tools they need to work more efficiently and focus on their essential mission of keeping people and buildings safe.”

Alex Kolicich, Founding Partner at 8VC, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership. “Ember Software is redefining fire protection workflows by addressing inefficiencies and unlocking new opportunities for growth,” said Kolicich. “We’re proud to support their mission to modernize this critical industry and help fire inspectors achieve even greater impact.”

The $10 million Seed funding will support ongoing customer success initiatives, led by Matt Stone, and the development of new features, spearheaded by Head of Product William Clayton. These initiatives include new ERP and accounting integrations for seamless invoicing and tools designed to enable fire protection companies to collect payments more efficiently. The company’s expansion efforts aim to bring its innovative solutions to more fire protection professionals, streamlining operations and enhancing safety.