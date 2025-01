Google’s network of websites remains the most visited on the Internet according to research firm Comscore.

Google sites, which include YouTube, had 278,869,000 unique visitors for the month of November — a perfect 100% reach of everyone online in the U.S.

Data includes desktop and mobile users.

Walt Disney Company sites held the second spot with 249,268,000 visitors with Yahoo in third place at 247,349,000 visitors.