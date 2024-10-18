Best Day Brewing Serves Up $22 Million in Funding

SAUSALITO — Best Day Brewing, a fast-growing, non-alcoholic craft beer brand, has announced $22.5 million in total funding raised in 2024 from new partners and existing investors – showcasing the high-level of confidence in the industry, brand, and Best Day’s product.

Since joining the non-alcoholic market in 2022, Best Day quickly emerged as a fast-growing brand helping to drive consumption in this high-growth category. Over the past 12 months, the company’s increased growth has established it as the category’s rising star and research proves the industry isn’t slowing down. In 2023, the global non-alcoholic beer market stood at US$ 20 billion and is estimated to reach a market size of US$ 40 billion by 2033.

“There’s a shift happening with drinking behaviors. The future is all about freedom of choice. Consumers are demanding more options, whether they are mindful drinkers, switch drinkers, Cali-sober, sober curious, or just want a really good tasting beer without the impact of alcohol. Best Day Brewing is the defining brand of this movement, reshaping and pioneering the future of drinking,” said Tate Huffard, CEO & Founder of Best Day Brewing. “To date, the explosive growth in this category has largely come from word of mouth. The funding we’ve received this year will help grow our brand awareness and allow us to reach a much larger audience, support our rapidly increasing retail and distribution network, and lead to many more best days across the country.”

Studies show a majority of consumers – 65% – are drinking more mindfully. Only 62% of adults under the age of 35 drink alcohol, down from 72% two decades ago. This generational shift further reinforces Best Day’s belief in the long-term trend.

“The non-alcoholic movement is here to stay. Best Day entered the category at the start of the surge and offered consumers a product that complemented their lifestyle,” added Jane Armstrong Hockman, President of Best Day Brewing. “With reinforced confidence from current backers, along with expanded support, our total funding in 2024 will allow us to scale exponentially – reaching new markets, introducing new products that consumers are eager for, and growing Best Day’s community of doers.”

Rooted in the relentlessly optimistic ethos of ‘Best Day Yet,’ Best Day crafts non-alcoholic beer with premium ingredients and unparalleled attention to detail. The beer is first brewed to full strength with the alcohol removed through a process that maintains temperatures and preserves the aromas and flavors. This process gives Best Day the quality, flavor, and craftsmanship expected of a premium beer.

The brand’s full-flavored range of craft brews, including West Coast IPA, Hazy IPA, Kölsch, and Electro-Lime, as well as rotating limited-edition flavors, celebrate the freedom of choice without sacrificing quality and experience. As consumers’ relationship with alcohol evolves, the future is dedicated to personalized consumption.

Best Day Brewing is available online on bestdaybrewing.com, on Amazon, and in 35 states (and growing) including major and premier partners such as Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, HEB, Wegmans, Target, Winco, and Sprouts.

“This is a very exciting new chapter for Best Day. We have come a long way and know none of this would be possible without the support of investors, key retailers, distributors, team members, and of course, consumers,” shared Mike Sheehan, Chief Strategic Officer & Co-Founder of Best Day Brewing. “We cannot thank them enough for their belief in our brand’s vision. Cheers to many more best days ahead.”