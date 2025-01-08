Men Busted Stealing Over $1,200 Worth of Steaks From Safeway

Santa Clara County Sheriff deputies arrested two men for huge chunks of Ribeyes and prime steaks from a Safeway supermarket in Silicon Valley.

Deputies responded to a steak situation at Safeway along Homestead Road in City of Cupertino last week. Two suspects stole more than $1,000 worth of fine ribeye and other prime cuts! An observant employee outside saw the whole thing, described the thieves, and even got the license plate of their black Toyota Prius getaway car.

Thanks to a deputy’s quick thinking, the suspects were caught at the home of the registered car with $1,200+ in stolen New Year’s meats! Both were booked into Santa Clara County Main Jail.