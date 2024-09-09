Apple News

Apple Co-Founder to Speak at SentinelOne Conference

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on Apple Co-Founder to Speak at SentinelOne Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW – -SentinelOne, which operates an AI-powered cyber security platform, has unveiled the keynote speaker lineup for its annual OneCon conference, featuring Apple co-founder and tech legend, Steve Wozniak as the headliner. Held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from October 15-17, the event will focus on the latest innovations in AI, data, cloud and endpoint security and how SentinelOne’s global customers and partners can better adapt to today’s rapidly changing security landscape.

OneCon Keynotes will include:

  • Steve Wozniak – co-founder, Apple Computer
  • Tomer Weingarten – chief executive officer and co-founder, SentinelOne
  • Chris Krebs – former director, Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); chief intelligence & public policy officer, SentinelOne
  • Eran Ashkenazi – chief customer officer, SentinelOne
  • Ric Smith – chief product and technology officer, SentinelOne
  • Michael Cremen – chief revenue officer, SentinelOne

OneCon 2024 marks the second year of SentinelOne’s premier customer and partner conference, and the first year at the ARIA Resort & Casino. It includes a three-day packed agenda combining keynotes, a dedicated partner event, and numerous breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, invaluable networking opportunities, and of course, Vegas-class food and entertainment.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
Apple News

Target Expands Apple Shops to 36 Stores

Posted on Author Editor

Target says it is doubling the number of Apple at Target shop-in-shop stores this holiday— expanding from 17 to 36 stores — to offer guests more Apple products and accessories than ever before. However, Target has 1,915 stores nationwide so it’s just a small number of stores that will be staffed with Apple-trained Target Tech […]
Apple News

Apple Launches Web Version of Maps

Posted on Author Editor

Apple is expanding its Maps service from apps only to Internet browsers. Apple Maps on the web is now available in public beta, allowing users around the world to access Maps directly from their browser. Maps on the web is currently available in English, and is compatible with Safari and Chrome on Mac and iPad, […]
News

Jack Dorsey Steps Down at Twitter, Agrawal Takes Over

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Twitter, Inc. announced that Jack Dorsey has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer of the social messaging site and that the Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Chief Technical Officer Parag Agrawal (photo above) as CEO and a member of the Board, effective immediately. Dorsey was a founder of Twitter in 2005 and […]