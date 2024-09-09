Apple Co-Founder to Speak at SentinelOne Conference

MOUNTAIN VIEW – -SentinelOne, which operates an AI-powered cyber security platform, has unveiled the keynote speaker lineup for its annual OneCon conference, featuring Apple co-founder and tech legend, Steve Wozniak as the headliner. Held at the ARIA Resort & Casino in Las Vegas from October 15-17, the event will focus on the latest innovations in AI, data, cloud and endpoint security and how SentinelOne’s global customers and partners can better adapt to today’s rapidly changing security landscape.

OneCon Keynotes will include:

Steve Wozniak – co-founder, Apple Computer

– co-founder, Apple Computer Tomer Weingarten – chief executive officer and co-founder, SentinelOne

– chief executive officer and co-founder, SentinelOne Chris Krebs – former director, Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); chief intelligence & public policy officer, SentinelOne

– former director, Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA); chief intelligence & public policy officer, SentinelOne Eran Ashkenazi – chief customer officer, SentinelOne

– chief customer officer, SentinelOne Ric Smith – chief product and technology officer, SentinelOne

– chief product and technology officer, SentinelOne Michael Cremen – chief revenue officer, SentinelOne

OneCon 2024 marks the second year of SentinelOne’s premier customer and partner conference, and the first year at the ARIA Resort & Casino. It includes a three-day packed agenda combining keynotes, a dedicated partner event, and numerous breakout sessions, hands-on workshops, invaluable networking opportunities, and of course, Vegas-class food and entertainment.