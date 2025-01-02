News

Four Indicted for Unlicensed Money Transmitting Business

SAN FRANCISCO – A federal grand jury in Oakland indicted four individuals on charges of operating an unlicensed money transmitting business, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, and conspiracy to make false statements to a bank.

According to the indictment filed Nov. 7, 2024, and unsealed Dec. 16, 2024, Gaston Kolker, 49, of Connecticut, Michael Goldfine, 66, of New York, Astrid Jasnis, 52, of Argentina, and Joanna O’Donnell, 56, of Sherman Oaks, California, allegedly made false statements to FDIC-insured banks in order to initiate and maintain a business transmitting money on behalf of others, many of whom were foreign nationals in Argentina.  The defendants allegedly opened and maintained numerous accounts under false pretenses, claiming the accounts were held in the names of companies engaged in the importing and exporting of goods, when the defendants were operating the accounts for an unlicensed money transmitting business that transferred funds on behalf of others.  The defendants are also charged with operating, and conspiring to operate, a money transmitting business without a license.

Kolker was arrested in Connecticut on Dec. 13, 2024, made his initial appearance in Hartford that day, and was released on $250,000 bond.  Goldfine self-surrendered on Dec. 13, 2024, made his initial appearance in New York City that day, and was released on $100,000 bond.  Kolker and Goldfine are scheduled to appear in San Francisco on Jan. 21, 2025, for initial proceedings before Magistrate Judge Peter H. Kang.  O’Donnell self-surrendered and made her initial appearance in San Francisco on Dec. 16, 2024.  She is currently released on $100,000 bond following a hearing before Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim on Dec. 20, 2024.  Jasnis remains at large.

United States Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Special Agent in Charge Robert K. Tripp, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Office of Inspector General (FDIC-OIG) Special Agent in Charge Ryan Korner, and San Francisco Division Inspector in Charge Stephen M. Sherwood of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) made the announcement.

An indictment merely alleges that crimes have been committed.  All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.  If convicted, defendants each face a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 371 & 1014, conspiracy to make false statements to a bank, 18 U.S.C. §§ 371 & 1960, conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business, and 18 U.S.C. § 1960, operation of an unlicensed money transmitting business.  Any sentence following conviction would be imposed by the court after consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal statute governing the imposition of a sentence, 18 U.S.C. § 3553.

