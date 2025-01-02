CHP, Local Police Arrest 117 People for Shoplifting

SACRAMENTO – On Friday, December 20, CHP and local police departments carried out Operation Holiday Watch in communities throughout California – resulting in 117 arrests, the recovery of over $38,000 in stolen merchandise, the seizure of two illegal firearms, and the recovery of three stolen vehicles. Expected charges range from petty theft and grand theft to organized retail crime.

Key Results of the Operation

117 arrests made for organized retail theft and related offenses.

Recovery of 767 stolen items, valued at more than $38,000 including clothing, shoes, and fragrances.

Enhanced collaboration among 10 California law enforcement agencies and 56 different retail partners to improve in-store security and reporting.

Increased law enforcement visibility in high-traffic shopping areas, deterring additional crimes.

“Through proactive enforcement operations and strong partnerships with local law enforcement and retailers, we were able to protect the state’s businesses and consumers during one of the busiest times of the year,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our efforts send a clear message that retail theft in California will not be tolerated.”

The daylong operation was conducted in collaboration with the Hemet Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Woodland Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Livermore Police Department, and San Ramon Police Department.

As the holiday season winds down, the CHP will continue working with businesses and communities to prevent retail theft year-round.

Since the Organized Retail Crime Task Force’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 3,200 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 3,500 suspects and the recovery of nearly 1.3 million stolen goods valued at $51.3 million.