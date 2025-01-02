News

CHP, Local Police Arrest 117 People for Shoplifting

Posted on Author Editor Comments Off on CHP, Local Police Arrest 117 People for Shoplifting

SACRAMENTO – On Friday, December 20, CHP and local police departments carried out Operation Holiday Watch in communities throughout California – resulting in 117 arrests, the recovery of over $38,000 in stolen merchandise, the seizure of two illegal firearms, and the recovery of three stolen vehicles. Expected charges range from petty theft and grand theft to organized retail crime.

Key Results of the Operation

  • 117 arrests made for organized retail theft and related offenses.
  • Recovery of 767 stolen items, valued at more than $38,000 including clothing, shoes, and fragrances.
  •  Enhanced collaboration among 10 California law enforcement agencies and 56 different retail partners to improve in-store security and reporting.
  • Increased law enforcement visibility in high-traffic shopping areas, deterring additional crimes.

“Through proactive enforcement operations and strong partnerships with local law enforcement and retailers, we were able to protect the state’s businesses and consumers during one of the busiest times of the year,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “Our efforts send a clear message that retail theft in California will not be tolerated.”

The daylong operation was conducted in collaboration with the Hemet Police Department, Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, Los Angeles Police Department, Glendale Police Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Woodland Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department, Livermore Police Department, and San Ramon Police Department.

As the holiday season winds down, the CHP will continue working with businesses and communities to prevent retail theft year-round.

Since the Organized Retail Crime Task Force’s inception in 2019, the CHP has been involved in over 3,200 investigations, leading to the arrest of more than 3,500 suspects and the recovery of nearly 1.3 million stolen goods valued at $51.3 million.

Editor
http://svdaily.com

Related Articles
News

Pizza Hut Launches New Melts

Posted on Author Editor

Pizza Hut is launching new handheld Pizza Hut Melts at restaurants nationwide. Cheesy, crispy, loaded with toppings, and served with a perfectly paired dip, Pizza Hut Melts are great for a quick savory snack, lunch, or on-the-go dinner for just $6.99 at participating restaurants. Unlike most pizza dishes, Melts were designed for a pizza party of ONE, giving […]
News Venture Capital

Mercor Secures $30 Million Series A

Posted on Author Editor

SAN FRANCISCO — Mercor has secured a $30 million Series A round at a $250 million valuation. The round was led by Victor Lazarte and Bill Gurley at Benchmark, with participation from General Catalyst, Peter Thiel, Jack Dorsey, Adam D’Angelo, Larry Summers, Chris Re, and others. Victor Lazarte at Benchmark will be joining the board to continue supporting Mercor’s growth and development. [Photo above: Co-founders Adarsh Hiremath, Brendan Foody, […]
News

Top 25 Silicon Valley Companies to Watch for Winter 2022

Posted on Author Editor

Here are the 25 top companies based in Silicon Valley and San Francisco to watch for winter 2022. These companies have big news, filed for IPOs or recently went public. This list will be updated quarterly for each season.