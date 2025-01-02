Archer Finishes Construction on GA Manufacturing Facility

Archer Aviation Inc. has received the certificate of occupancy for its high-volume manufacturing facility, ARC, which is connected to the Covington Municipal Airport in Georgia. Archer is now working to complete the tooling load-in for the initial manufacturing line at this facility. Production is planned to begin in early 2025, with the goal of ramping to a rate of two aircraft per month by the end of the year.

Archer built ARC in close partnership with Stellantis, and the two companies are continuing to progress their plans to mass-produce Archer’s Midnight aircraft. Stellantis is contributing capital, advanced manufacturing technology and expertise and experienced personnel with the goal of scaling this facility to 650 aircraft annually by 2030.

ARC is where Archer plans to produce its all-electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, Midnight, which is designed to offer passengers a sustainable, low-noise and safe alternative to ground transportation in congested cities around the world.

“The completion of this facility is a testament to the state of the industry—shifting from R&D into commercialization. With construction on ARC now complete, our team is focused on the start of production planned for early next year. From there, it’s all about execution and scaling. I’m incredibly proud of the Archer team and our partners for getting this done so fast and on budget and can’t wait to see our facility begin producing aircraft,” said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO.

“Supporting Archer’s electric aircraft growth with our deep manufacturing expertise is a great opportunity for the two companies,” said Stellantis Chief Manufacturing and Supply Chain Officer Arnaud Deboeuf. “Congratulations to the Archer team for this milestone. It is a significant step in our journey together as we take clean mobility to the sky.”