Freshfields Law Firm Opens New Silicon Valley Office

MENLO PARK — The law firm of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP has officially opened a new 40,000-square-foot office at 855 Main in downtown Redwood City. As anchor tenant, the firm occupies the top two floors of the new building. Additionally, the building and lobby are adorned with Freshfields signage.

“We are delighted to be in our new office after a year of anticipation,” said Sarah Solum, Freshfields’ US Managing Partner and Head of US Capital Markets. “This elegant new space supports our growth here in Silicon Valley and is testament to our commitment to providing the highest level of service to our clients in the region and globally.”

Freshfields first signaled the move in February 2021, when it announced a 10-year lease for the new space. In moving from the firm’s initial Silicon Valley location at 2710 Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park, Freshfields joins a number of other prominent organizations and companies that have relocated to downtown Redwood City in recent years.

855 Main is constructed to meet the highest green building standards, with added improvements to HVAC and mechanical systems — in sync with the firm’s global environment strategy. The Gensler-designed space is located near Caltrain’s Redwood City Station, which opens up convenient and efficient commuting options for colleagues in San Francisco and throughout the Peninsula. Among its many amenities, the office includes a large outdoor terrace for events and several collaborative spaces.

Freshfields launched in Silicon Valley in July 2020 with seven founding partners that have expertise in capital markets, M&A, corporate governance, employee benefits, regulatory and shareholder litigation, which are of strategic importance to the region’s many technology and life sciences clients advised by the firm. Today, the Silicon Valley office has grown to a team of nearly 40 lawyers, including 10 partners, and has nearly tripled the number of associates. The Silicon Valley team works with clients ranging from pre-IPO companies preparing to go public to some of the largest companies in the world.

“The great tech and biotech companies in Northern California have stretched the contours of the Valley out from San Jose to San Francisco and the East Bay. We’re excited to be smack dab in the middle, in resurgent Redwood City,” said Boris Feldman, Freshfields’ Global Co-Head of Technology, Media and Telecoms.