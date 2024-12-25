Netflix Hires Other Network’s Broadcasters for NFL Games

Netflix is streaming two NFL games on Christmas for the first time and is hiring plenty of well-known talent from ESPN, CBS, NBC and Fox Sports for the day to staff its broadcast booth and pre-game shows.

The game will be available globally to Netflix subscribers in English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German.

NFL Christmas Gameday has an all-star list of on-air talent (as if Beyoncé performing at the Ravens vs. Texans halftime show wasn’t enough). The two matchups include the Super Bowl LVII-winning Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers live on Netflix at 1 p.m. ET; followed by the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Houston Texans at 4:30 p.m. ET. Reporting from Pittsburgh, Houston, and Los Angeles, this roster of multi-award winning experts will help bring fans the ultimate Gameday experience, with analysis and commentary from pregame to the final score.

It all kicks off with the live pregame show from NFL Network’s studios in Los Angeles and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at 11 a.m ET.

Los Angeles pregame show hosts include:

Pittsburgh pregame show hosts include:

Laura Rutledge, host at ESPN

Devin McCourty, NFL analyst at NBC

Jason McCourty, NFL analyst at ESPN and CBS Sports

Additionally, comedian Bert Kreischer joins NFL Christmas Gameday as a tailgate correspondent, and comedian Nate Bargatze will also provide special guest commentary.

Chiefs vs. Steelers On-Air Commentators

The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Pittsburgh Steelers live on Netflix at 1 p.m. ET. Pregame commentators will return at halftime. During the game, on-air talent includes:

Ian Eagle, play-by-play announcer at CBS Sports

Nate Burleson, former NFL wide receiver and analyst on The NFL Today and CBS Mornings co-host

JJ Watt, former NFL defensive end and CBS sports analyst

Eagle will be the play-by-play commentator during the game, while Burleson and Watt will provide color commentary.

“There are two phenomenal matchups,” Watt tells Tudum. “The Chiefs and Steelers are both near the top of the AFC — [it will be] an old school battle, hopefully with a bit of snow. Just a perfect Christmas Day game.”

Reporting from the sidelines are CBS Sports sideline reporter Melanie Collins and NFL Network senior national reporter Stacey Dales.

Ravens vs. Texans On-Air Commentators

From the NRG Stadium in Houston, the Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head with the Houston Texans live on Netflix 4:30 p.m. ET. On-air talent includes:

Noah Eagle, play-by-play announcer at NBC Sports

Greg Olsen, analyst at FOX Sports

Jamie Erdahl, host at the NFL Network

Steve Wyche, chief national reporter at the NFL Network

Eagle and Olsen will be the play-by-play commentators during the game, while Erdahl and Wyche will be reporting from the sidelines. Beyoncé will be the halftime performer in Houston at NRG Stadium — but Eagle tells Tudum there’s more than just an epic halftime show to look forward to — especially if you’re a fan of subplots.

“Aside from Beyonce, this is an outstanding quarterback matchup,” Eagle says. One of the rising stars of the NFL in CJ Stroud [of the Houston Texans] is going up against the reigning MVP in Lamar Jackson [of the Baltimore Ravens]. This time of year is when the stars tend to rise to the occasion. Now they get to do it for a global audience, which makes it all the more special.”

Additional NFL Christmas Gameday talent includes Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Insider reporting breaking news, and former NFL official Gene Steratore as a rules analyst across both games.