SF Police Arrest 27 Shoplifters

To help reduce retail thefts and to hold people who commit these crimes accountable, San Francisco Police officers pre-planned shoplifting and retail theft enforcement operations to address Organized Retail Crimes (ORC). These operations involved coordinated efforts of uniformed and plainclothes officers who wait to arrest criminals who shoplift from retail businesses.

Retail businesses located on the 3300 block of Mission Street, the 2000 block of Market Street, and the 2100 block of Market Street were chosen for operations due to the high number of shoplifting incidents the businesses were experiencing.

Between November 18, 2024, and December 9, 2024, the operations resulted in the arrest of 27 suspects. 25 adult suspects were cited and released at the scene. 2 adult suspects were booked at San Francisco County Jail for outstanding warrants in addition to the on-view theft charges.

The stolen property taken by the suspects was seized by officers during the operations and returned to the stores. Officers are conducting similar ORC operations throughout the city and making a number of arrests in other retail business locations.