Vantis Vascular Closes $10 Million Series B-1

SAN JOSE — Vantis Vascular, Inc., a pioneering medical technology company founded by physicians with a passion to revolutionize vascular interventions, announced the successful closing of $10 million Series B-1 preferred financing, following a raise of $30 million to date from high-net-worth individuals and National Institute of Health grants.

“We are proud to have the ongoing support of a strong group of investors who share our vision of transforming how complex interventional procedures are performed,” said Jason Turner, Chief Executive Officer at Vantis Vascular. “This funding is a critical milestone for Vantis and will allow us to continue our ongoing product development efforts, expand our team and initiate US commercialization of the CrossFAST Advanced Delivery System for complex high-risk PCI procedures.”

The CrossFAST System is the first and only dual monorail microcatheter advanced delivery system purpose-built for complex coronary and peripheral interventions. Unlike guide extension catheters, which have limited ability to reach targeted areas in high-risk PCIs and demonstrated risk of vessel trauma and damage to previously placed stents, the CrossFAST Advanced Delivery System incorporates an integrated microcatheter with a seamless transition to lower the risk of these adverse events during catheter delivery. The CrossFAST System is powered by DuoPRO™ Interlocking Technology, a novel mechanism coupling the microcatheter to the outer delivery catheter, allowing the system to be advanced as one unit for enhanced pushability and efficient navigation, a significant limitation of guide extension catheters, especially in complex high-risk procedures.

“With the completion of this financing, we plan to initiate the limited market release of the CrossFAST System in the United States,” commented Gary McCord, Chief Commercial Officer at Vantis Vascular. “We are confident that CrossFAST can safely navigate calcified and tortuous anatomy with ease, empowering physicians to deliver life-saving therapies to patients more effectively than ever before.”

The CrossFAST Integrated Microcatheter Advanced Delivery System is commercially available in the United States as part of a limited market release. Full market release is planned in 2025.